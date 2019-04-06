Amanda Stanton is taking a break! After news broke on Friday, April 5, that the reality TV star and boyfriend Bobby Jacobs split, Stanton headed to Las Vegas.

Lani the Label founder confirmed her trip on Instagram Stories, saying, “It should be a really fun weekend.”

She then gave an update on her past week: “Not to be depressing, I know I’ve talked about it too much, but I’m obviously going through a little bit of a rough patch right now.”

The Bachelor star continued, “But at the end of the day I’m just going to try to focus on the good. I have so much to be thankful for, I have so much to be happy about. I’m healthy, my kids are healthy — that’s really all that matters. And I’m just not going to let it affect me as much as it has been the last couple of weeks.”

She subsequently posted videos of her and friend Aubrie Bigelow boarding the plane and checking into their hotel room. Later in the night, Stanton met up with fellow Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates and friend Morgan Brunson, where they posted clips of them partying at the KAOS Club opening in the Palms Casino Resort and watching an Alicia Keys performance.

Stanton captioned an Instagram photo of herself at the Palms hotel, “girls weekend”.

Stanton’s now ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs confirmed their split on April 5. The entrepreneur told a fan on Instagram that “there was no cheating” and he will “always be there for the girls.” The duo, who met on the social media platform, went public with their relationship in May 2018.

The pair has a troubled history in Sin City. In September, Stanton was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Jacobs in a hotel room. The couple seemingly reconciled a few days later, and the charges were later dismissed.

