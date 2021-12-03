So rosy! Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton is engaged to Michael Fogel less than one year after taking their relationship public.

“YES !!! 💍,” the 31-year-old California native captioned her Instagram reveal on Thursday, December 2, posing with her arms around Fogel’s neck in a tight embrace.

Stanton’s sweet announcement made waves among her fellow Bachelor stars, including Kristina Schulman and Jade Roper. “Omggggg congrats, Amanda!!! 😍😍😍😍,” the season 2 Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, gushed in the comments.

Emily Ferguson wrote, “Yaaasss!!! Beyond happy for you ❤️🥰🥰 He did good 💍 congrats!!!” while Schulman, 29, added in a comment of her own, “Ahhhhhhhhhh omg I am OVER THE MOON for you two! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations!”

The esthetician shared glimpses of the romantic proposal via her Instagram Story, writing, “Ahhh I’m still freaking out and shaking lol. Can’t wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y’all means so much to me ilysm!!!”

One week prior, Stanton celebrated Thanksgiving with her beau and her daughters, Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. The former couple were married from 2012 to 2015.

One year after her divorce, the Lani the Label founder searched for love on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor. She continued her journey to find The One during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, accepting a proposal from Josh Murray. After calling off their engagement, Stanton moved on with Robby Hayes and Bobby Jacobs. In August 2020, Us Weekly confirmed her romance with attorney Oren Agman.

Earlier this year, Stanton made her romance with Fogel Instagram official during a Valentine’s Day vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At the time, a source told Us that the Now Accepting Roses author was “excited to see where this relationship can go.”

The insider noted in February: “It’s still new, so they’re taking things slow and just enjoying their time together. He has met her daughters, of course, since they’re with her half the time.”

Before exploring their romantic chemistry, Stanton and Fogel had “been friends for a couple of years,” the source added. “Her friends think he’s a good match for her.”

In April 2020, the former ABC personality exclusively told Us that dating and marriage weren’t high on her list of “priorities,” with “so many other things to worry about” in her life. However, things quickly changed when she fell for Fogel.

Months before he got down on one knee, an Instagram user asked Stanton when she wanted Fogel to propose. “If we’re being honest, yesterday,” she replied in August.