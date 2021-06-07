Bachelor Nation Supports Kristina Schulman’s ‘Emotional’ Skin Struggle

A different kind of journey. Kristina Schulman opened up about her years-long battle with an uncomfortable skin condition — and Bachelor Nation was quick to offer their love and support.

The 28-year-old reality star posted a video to Instagram that documented the ups and downs she’s experienced with her complexion since 2019. While some of the pictures show fresh-faced, glowing skin, others put redness, irritation and bumps on full display.

“Raw, emotional and unfiltered. This morning I woke up feeling down, overwhelmed, sad and defeated. For the past few days I stayed quiet and off social media in hopes that I’ll reach a mental state where I can share my skin’s journey + progress — that progress hasn’t come … just yet,” she started off her caption.

Schulman went on to explain that she has been “quietly dealing” with perioral dermatitis (PD) for years. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele Farber of Schweiger Dermatology Group, perioral dermatitis is “a red, bumpy rash that often occurs around the mouth, but can also be seen around the nose and eyes.”

Dr. Farber added that the rash is “usually flaky and may itch or feel sensitive.” While “it can take around a month” to see improvement with perioral dermatitis, cases “can vary greatly in severity.”

Unfortunately, The Bachelor alum seems to have a more severe case, struggling to get her flare ups under control. While she’s taken recommendations like seeing a dermatologist, using “gentle” makeup products and even trying an anti-inflammatory diet, she still deals with “random flare-ups that hurt, itch, burn, feel very dry and tight.”

“Treatment worked for a couple months but not long term, doubt and defeat began to set in. I have an appointment scheduled to see my dermatologist, this time I hope to be better prepared and offer some knowledge in return,” Schulman shared with her 708,000 followers.

She continued: “While I know I am not alone in this or with this condition (which is very tricky to treat since triggers are different for each individual) I hope we can create a community where we can openly share our journey and success stories — in this post I share my journey, by no means is this medical advice. Thank you for all the love, the support and the advice that you’ve shared with me.”

Shortly after sharing her story, fellow Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stars flooded the comments.

Ashley Iaconetti, who has been open about her struggle with adult acne, wrote, “Sharing this is going to make so many people feel less alone in this!”

Sarah Herron said: “Kristina! This is so so so beautiful. thank you for being willing to share. So many women are feeling deeply connected because of you right now. So powerful this will only be the beginning of your healing.”

Elyse Dehlbom, who was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season 23, also chimed in. She added: “Wishing you healing as I can imagine this is a frustrating journey and painful as well, I applaud you for your candor. I hope you find a solution soon and that you will have healing.”

Others franchise favorites to share their support include Astrid Loch, Ben Higgins, Sydney Lotuaco, Emily Ferguson and Danielle Maltby.