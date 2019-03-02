Better than ever. Danielle Maltby is moving onward and upward following the cheating drama involving Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

“Wanna know a secret??” Danielle, 33, rhetorically asked on Instagram on Friday, March 1. “I’m ridiculously happy,” she wrote along with a sun emoji.

The Bachelor alum, who competed for Nick Viall‘s heart on season 21 of the dating competition in 2017, paired her caption with a picture of herself in a white keyhole bathing suit.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star was infamously entangled in a love triangle with Big Brother‘s Paulie, 30 and The Challenge‘s Cara Maria, 32, up until the end of December 2018. At the time, Us Weekly exclusively obtained incriminating text messages and screenshots from both women, which they claimed to be proof that he was unfaithful for at least part of their respective relationships.

Paulie, for his part, stands by the notion that he was in an open relationship with Cara when he was speaking to Danielle and said, at the time, that he wanted to get back together with the MTV star. He also claimed that he did not sleep with Danielle after he returned from filming Final Reckoning with Cara.

Though neither Paulie nor Cara has confirmed a romantic reunion since the ordeal, the two-time Challenge winner left hints of a reconciliation on her Instagram in February. “Do you believe in forgiveness? Second chances?” she wrote on her Story on Valentine’s Day. “Whatever YOU choose in forgiveness or second (def not third) chances is YOUR choice for YOUR life based on YOUR personal experiences. There is no right or wrong.”

She also posted a photo of the pair holding hands, along with the caption: “No one will fully know the lengths this man has gone (and the things he continues to do) on his own to prove his intentions and his feelings. … So, with one foot out the door … and one foot in … I am moving forward with an open ear and an open heart.”

Shortly before the most romantic day of the year, Danielle participated in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment “The Matchelor,” in which the talk show host teamed up with Tinder to help the reality star find love. On the final episode, which aired on February 11, she was matched with a mystery man — who turned out to be Wills Reid. (He competed for Becca Kufrin‘s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.)

