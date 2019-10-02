



It’s always good to hear someone was in love with you, right? In an exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 2, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, guest Kristina Schulman finds out how her ex-boyfriend Dean Unglert felt about her.

“Dean said he was in love with you,” host Rachel Lindsay says in Us Weekly‘s preview. Demi Burnett, who is guest-hosting the episode, freaks out and admits she has the chills. However, it’s Schulman, 26, who’s really shocked.

“We’ve never said it to each other. I didn’t know,” the dental hygienist says. “It was never verbalized but the feeling was mutual.”

Schulman and Unglert, 28, met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while they connected quickly, he was also in a relationship with Danielle Lombard. The love triangle sparked a great deal of controversy during their season.

“Following [that season of] Paradise, for that following year, Dean and I tried still seeing each other. That was very insightful. I learned a lot from that relationship,” Schulman says in the clip above. “I’ve learned so much from it. I’ve dated since, and I definitely feel that I’m much stronger now. I’m not willing to put up with so much bullsh–t.”

She also shared that after watching her first season of Paradise, she made a change ahead of season 6. “I’m a very sensitive person. My sensitivity was perceived as weakness and I heard all about it,” the Bachelor alum explains. “This time, going into Paradise, I wanted to come off stronger. You can still be sensitive, but you don’t have to deal with BS and I don’t think I knew the fine line to walk. I just went from one extreme to another.”

Ahead of season 6, Schulman hooked up with Blake Horstmann at Stagecoach; however, she later found out he slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes the next night. When Schulman arrived in Paradise, Horstmann had been heartbroken by Hannah Godwin choosing Dylan Barbour over him. So, she gave him her rose, giving him another chance.

“I’d already heard and seen everything that was going on and I saw him so broken already that I thought he didn’t deserve what he was getting to that magnitude,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the reunion taping in August. “He wanted to find someone, and I think he deserved the chance to stay and find that.”

Unglert is now dating Miller-Keyes.

The full episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” will be released on Wednesday, October 2.

