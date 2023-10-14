Every year the holidays seem to come a little faster — and that is partly thanks to all the festive films that begin airing on TV months before the season really starts.

Hallmark Media, for example, will kick off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 20, this year. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will begin its “Miracles of Christmas” programming on Thursday, October 26.

Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach described this year’s lineup as “the perfect holiday treat … when you’re craving something sweet.” The twosome then twirled around a candy-coated sweet shop, worthy of being in a Hallmark film.

Great American Media surprised fans by moving up its Great American Christmas premiere date one week to Friday, October 14, with the first new feature beginning the following day. “YOU are invited to the MOST heartwarming holiday experience on television!” Candace Cameron Bure teased via Instagram on Thursday, October 12, while announcing the date change.

Lifetime and Netflix, among other streaming sites, have yet to announce their new seasonal movies.

Scroll down to see every holiday movie coming to TV for the 2023 season: