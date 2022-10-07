Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Corey Sevier has been popping up on the Hallmark Channel for nearly a decade — having made a name for himself on Cedar Cove back in the mid-2000s.

The 38-year-old actor first entered the Hallmark scene as Seth Gunderson on the network drama from 2013 to 2014. While many fans loved him on Cedar Cove, it took a few more years before Sevier appeared in a Hallmark rom-com.

The former child star had a smaller role in 2017’s The Art of Us before making his Hallmark Christmas debut as the lead in 2018’s Northern Lights of Christmas alongside Ashley Williams.

“I love Christmas and have always been a fan,” Sevier told MediaVillage in December 2018 while promoting Northern Lights. “This is my second Hallmark movie, and a little coincidence came into play because [this one] is also based on a novel (Sleigh Bell Sweethearts) by Teri Wilson, who also wrote The Art of Us.”

Two years later, the Wild Card alum again tapped into his love of Christmas in 2020’s Heart of the Holidays. In addition to playing the lead, Noah Fitzpatrick, he served as the director of the film.

Sevier has since upped his Hallmark prowess starring in three new 2022 movies, including Road Trip Romance, Pumpkin Everything and Noel Next Door, which is part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup.

The actor’s fall film, Pumpkin Everything, premieres on Saturday, October 8, and will make viewers want to eat, drink and be surrounded by pumpkins. “One of the most magical things about the fall season is that anything can happen,” Sevier said during a behind-the-scenes visit from set, which Hallmark released in September. “Pumpkin Everything has romance, it’s about family. There’s healing involved in it as well.”

In the movie, Sevier plays Kit, a man who works with the owner of the Pumpkin Everything store, Tom (Michael Ironside). When Tom’s granddaughter Amy (Taylor Cole) returns to town to look after her grandpa and his store a romance with Tom was the last thing on her mind — but their shared history could be just what she needs.

“There’s so much heart in it. It’s so much about family. Kit’s character is a really nice, well-rounded character,” the Between Strangers actor said during an October appearance on the “Hallmark Happenings” podcast. “It had all the fall fun and the romance.”

Sevier also gushed about Cole, whom he worked with on his first Hallmark movie as well.

“The chemistry was there. There was an ease. And with our characters it was so important that we got along well because we have this whole childhood of memories,” he told his costar, 38, during an October Facebook Live Q&A. “We worked together briefly years ago. We didn’t know each other really that well and you were so warm and inviting and we just clicked right away.”

The Ruby Herring Mysteries star, for her part, reminded fans how she and Sevier knew one another before Pumpkin Everything. “Fun fact for people who are avid Hallmark watchers, we were in Art of Us together,” she explained. “He played the ex-boyfriend. This time we get to see the actual romance.”

Pumpkin Everything airs on Hallmark Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

