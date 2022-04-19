Something Borrowed Cast Where Are They Now

Push it! Something Borrowed captivated audiences in 2011 — and more than 10 years later, viewers are still rooting for a sequel that would tell more of Rachel and Darcy’s complex stories.

The rom-com, which was based on Emily Giffin’s book by the same name, starred Ginnifer Goodwin as Rachel and Kate Hudson as her BFF Darcy. While the women are thick as thieves when the film begins, things are much more complicated by the end.

In the film, Rachel sleeps with Darcy’s fiancé, Dex (Colin Egglesfield), whom she has been in love with since law school. As the duo tries to keep their love for each other under wraps, tension builds between Rachel and Darcy. Meanwhile, Darcy is having her own affair with their mutual friend Marcus (Steve Howey).

In the end, the truth comes out. Darcy admits that while she “hates” her once best friend, she also cheated and is now pregnant. Before credits roll, Darcy runs into Rachel and learns that she is still dating Dex. The two women wish each other well and part ways.

While the onscreen drama boiled over — and left fans with a cliffhanger after pregnant Darcy flew to London to stay with Rachel’s pal Ethan (John Krasinski) — off camera the cast dynamic was fun and stress free.

“We got along immediately. We became friends, the moment we met. We’re both girl’s girls. Neither one of us is competitive with other actresses,” Goodwin told Collider in May 2011 of Hudson. “We have the same life priorities, so as different as we may be, we’re exactly the same in the most important ways, so we became fast friends. That part wasn’t difficult. We never had to work on representing the chemistry between us.”

Despite the film’s messy ending, viewers can’t get enough of Rachel and Darcy, so much so, they are holding out for Giffin’s book Something Blue to become a feature film.

“It’s really happening soon. The script is in such great, great shape,” the author teased of the movie sequel to PopSugar in July 2016. “They did a fourth version of it. I wrote the first, and then the production company hired this amazing husband-wife team, and they have a really great dynamic that’s almost like the banter between Ethan and Darcy. They brought such perspective to it but were still really true to the characters. It’s so funny.”

Unfortunately, the second film has not been made as of 2022. If the movie does get greenlit down the road, both Goodwin and Egglesfield are ready to return to New York City and reprise their roles, assuming they are asked back.

“She’d have to write another book!” Goodwin told Egglesfield on a January 2022 episode of his “Coffee with Colin” YouTube series. “We are a lot older, Colin! We look great, but we are a lot older than those characters are supposed to be.”

The Once Upon a Time alum reflected on the success of the first film as well, noting that fans can’t stop talking about it.

“I kind of can’t believe its longevity. Like, I still get stopped for that movie a lot. People tell me it’s their favorite movie a lot. Or I get the texts up the wazoo when it’s suddenly, like, I don’t know, on TV. It’s a top streaming thing or whatever,” she added. “And I don’t know how we haven’t gone back and revisited it. Maybe it would even better now because there’s been like this absurd break between one and two.”

Scroll down to see what the actors have been doing since the rom-com’s premiere: