The queen is making her return to shelves! Emily Giffin, the New York Times bestselling author behind Something Borrowed, The One & Only and First Comes Love, is set to release her latest tome, All We Ever Wanted, on June 26, 2018 — and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the cover!

The tale follows rich Nina — she married into Nashville’s elite and its money — single dad Thomas and his daughter Lyla, who has been accepted to a prestigious private high school. On a scholarship. Their lives suddenly collide when Nina’s son snaps a picture of Lyla passed out drunk (and nearly nude) at a party. And just like that, the picture goes viral.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to share a new book (or its beautiful cover!) with readers!” Giffin exclusively tells Us. “Set in an upscale enclave of Nashville, All We Ever Wanted is a story of two very different families and how their lives intersect after one teenager makes a devastating decision affecting another.”

Emily Giffin’s ‘All We Ever Wanted’

Though the scribe still explores “love and relationship in much the same way I always have,” she admits she also delved into new territory. “This is the first time I’ve written specifically about money, privilege, and entitlement,” she explains. “It is also the first time I’ve written from three different viewpoints, and given that I’m a married mother, I was surprised to discover that in many ways, I connected most deeply with the character of a single father. As all three protagonists face impossible situations, I found myself rooting for each of them and realizing that often in life, what we think we want isn’t what will truly make us happy. I can’t wait for June 26th when my readers will meet Nina, Tom, and Lyla!”

Giffin’s first eight novels have been translated into 31 languages with 11.5 million copies in print worldwide. Something Borrowed was adapted to the big screen in 2011 and starred Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin and John Krasinski.

