Feeling frisky! Ginnifer Goodwin and husband Josh Dallas are no strangers to cheeky social media banter — and now their fans can see it firsthand.

The Something Borrowed actress, 43, gave her followers a glimpse at the duo’s flirty text exchange via Instagram on Thursday, March 17. After Goodwin sent the Thor actor, 43, a kissy face selfie while wearing a green and white floral crown in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Dallas replied with a NSFW comment.

The Manifest star — who married the Tennessee native in 2014 after three years of dating — simply sent Goodwin three eggplant emojis, which caused a stir in the comments section.

“Husband is either really turned on or he wants you to pick up 3 eggplants from the store,” Justin Long, who starred alongside Goodwin in He’s Just Not That Into You, replied. “Either way, you’re in for a fun St P Day!”

Days of Our Lives actor Greg Rikaart teased, “Who can blame him? 🔥.”

One of the Big Love alum’s followers replied, “You so cute and he so naughty omg 😭,” while a second Instagram user wrote, “You guys are too much 😭😭😭.” A third account showed support for the playful exchange, adding, “I literally love you guys 😂❤️.”

A few social media users referenced the pair’s past on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, in which they played onscreen love interests Snow White/ Mary Margaret Blanchard and Prince Charming/David Nolan.

One person commented, “The real life Snow White and Prince Charming😍,” after another user replied, “Definitely a Charming family. 😂❤️.”

Dallas and Goodwin’s romance started long before their saucy text exchange. They first met on set of Once Upon a Time and began dating in 2011. It wasn’t long before the Kentucky native knew he’d found The One.

“I mean, after the read-through or the pilot. Yeah, it was pretty soon,” Dallas exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 of when he was confident Goodwin was his person. “I think it happened very organically.”

He joked, “And actors playing opposite each other never fall in love off sets, do they? That never happens in this business. But, two kids later we’re still going strong, so it’s a great thing.”

The pair, who share sons Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5, haven’t always had the most conventional way of showing their love, however. Goodwin previously told Us and other reporters in December 2018 that Dallas often sends her fruit perseveres when he’s traveling.

“He sends a lot of flowers, or jam because I like jam,” the Zootopia actress said at the time, adding, “We FaceTime like 14 times a day.”

