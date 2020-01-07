They get by with a little help from their friends! Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have their hands full with two kids at home — but they still get time to go out.

“We do have a village,” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 7th annual Gold Meets Pre-Golden event on Saturday, January 4, where celebrities wished Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes good luck ahead of Tokyo 2020. “We like day date[s].”

When the former Once Upon a Time costars get out of the house, they “like movies,” Goodwin went on to tell Us, as well as “dinner [in] downtown Los Angeles.” She added, “We’ll even just cook together for a long time or go to a museum.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed their son Oliver, now 5, in 2014, followed by Hugo, now 3, two years later.

Now that their little ones are growing up, Dallas, also 41, told Us that “bike riding” and “Legos” are their latest interests.

As for the Big Love alum, she is into “flowers [and] jam,” which her husband sends home to her when he travels for work, Goodwin told Us exclusively in December 2018. The couple also “FaceTime, like, 14 times a day.”

At the time, the Tennessee native said that she and Dallas didn’t have plans to add any more babies to their brood. “For now, I think we’re a foursome,” Goodwin said. “We’re at a good place.”

When the pair first became parents, Dallas gushed about his new role. “Every day is a milestone,” the Kentucky native told Us in 2015. “He can climb the stairs like a ninja . . . hold his own bottle. Every day there’s a milestone that amazes you as a parent. … Sleep is elusive — a slippery devil. I can’t seem to ever catch it. There’s somebody else that you have to take care of . . . you don’t think about yourself anymore. But it’s a pleasure to do that — he’s my little dude!”

As for Goodwin, the new mom praised her “knight in shining armor,” telling Us, “[My husband] also has not slept since mid-May. I’m always telling him, ‘You can sleep,’ but he won’t, he always helps.”

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman