Fall is in the air! Celebrities including Raven Gates and Sutton Foster are getting into the autumn spirit — and bringing their kids along for the ride.

Once the leaves start to change color it’s time to head to the pumpkin patch, which is exactly what Colleen Ballinger did.

“We took about 500 photos at the pumpkin patch and I don’t have a single one with all 5 of us smiling 😂,” the comedian wrote via Instagram on September 26.

The Miranda Sings star juggled her 10-month-old twins, Wesley and Maisy, while her husband, Erik Stocklin, held onto their 3-year-old son, Flynn, in the silly snap.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, meanwhile, waited until October hit before bringing her 8-month-old son, Gates, to his first pumpkin patch in Texas. The former Bachelor contestant, who shares the little guy with husband Adam Gottschalk, had a mini photo shoot at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on October 2.

The Arkansas native’s son wore a festive T-shirt while sitting among the pumpkins and gourds. “They call me pumpkin,” the tee read. The reality star’s baby boy topped off his look with khaki shorts and white high-top sneakers that have a gold stripe along the side.

“Ahhhh so cuteeee,” Tayshia Adams commented on Gates’ post, to which she replied, “He’s my sweetie pie 🥧 ❣️.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Lauren Bushnell Lane and her husband, Chris Lane, brought their 15-month-old son Dutton along as they hunted for gourds on October 4. (The former flight attendant is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.)

“Pickin out pumpkins with my pumpkins,” the “Take Back Home Girl” crooner captioned a video of Dutton pushing a cart full of different colored pumpkins and flowers to their car.

Foster, for her part, embraced a different fall activity, heading to the apple groves with her daughter, Emily, in late September.

The Bunheads alum wandered Masker Orchards in Warwick, New York in hopes of finding apples to take home. She shared a Welsh proverb that read, “A seed hidden in the heart of an apple is an orchard invisible,” alongside pictures of her daughter running through the grounds.

Scroll down to see which celebrity parents and their kids are getting into the holiday spirit: