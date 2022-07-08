A very merry Christmas in July! Hallmark Channel hunk Kevin McGarry has become a big star on the network since his first TV movie — and his role in 2022’s My Grown-Up Christmas list will only make fans love him more.

The 37-year-old actor made his Hallmark debut in 2015’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love nearly a decade after he broke into the entertainment industry. In 2019, he starred in three holiday-inspired movies for the network, including Winter Castle and Christmas Scavenger Hunt.

That same year, McGarry found a more permanent home on Hallmark Channel playing Mountie Nathan Grant on When Calls the Heart. He also had a recurring role on When Hope Calls.

Earlier this year, the Heartland alum was part of two films in the Wedding Veil trilogy and reunited with his When Calls the Heart costar Kayla Wallace for the summer movie Feeling Butterflies.

The twosome, who are dating in real life, will show a different kind of love story in the new Christmas in July film, My Grown-Up Christmas List, which premieres on Saturday, July 9.

“Being a part of this movie was great. It was just a dream come true,” McGarry told the Digital Journal on Tuesday, July 5. “Getting to work with Kayla again was amazing. I’ve worked with the director Andrew [Cymek] before and it was a fun set.”

In the movie, McGarry plays a soldier named Luke Malone, who falls for journalist Taylor Nichols (Wallace) while home from duty over the holidays. Despite having an instant connection, the couple’s bond is tested as they spend the course of several Christmases both apart and together.

“This movie is a vignette of the relationship between Luke and Taylor,” the Hometown Holiday actor explained. “It jumps through the years relatively quickly. I like how committed Luke is to his loved ones.”

Wallace, for her part, teased the film via social media on Tuesday after the actors returned home from their getaway to Italy.

“This cool cat and I have a new movie coming out this Saturday 🤙🏼,” the 33-year-old actress captioned a series of goofy snaps of the stars on set.

My Grown-Up Christmas List premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about McGarry: