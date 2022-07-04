Hearties rejoice! Hope Valley is full of love triangles and complex love stories, but the cast of When Calls the Heart’s real-life romances aren’t quite as hard to keep track of.

Erin Krakow, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry are just some of the Hallmark Channel stars who have become family over the show’s more than nine season run. The series, which got picked up in June 2022 for season 10, made its premiere in 2014.

During that time, the protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow) has found love more than once — settling down with Lucas Bouchard (McNally) during season 8 after having to choose between him and Nathan Grant (McGarry). Off screen, however, Krakow has been much quieter about her love life.

In fact, the A Cinderella Story actress hasn’t shared much of any of her romantic liaisons with her fans via social media. McNally has been equally as hush-hush about his relationship with fellow Hallmark star Julie Gonzalo.

In January 2019, the actor confirmed he was seeing someone, but didn’t reveal it was his Sweetest Heart costar. “I am mostly focusing on the puppies,” McNally told My Devotional Thoughts at the time. “My girlfriend and I each adopted a puppy, so I’m looking forward to being home with them when I can.”

Three years later, Gonzalo surprised fans when she shared that the couple had welcomed their first child. “Our hearts are full … Welcome baby M ♥️,” the Christmas With the Kranks star captioned the June 2022 snap, tagging her beau in the picture.

Krakow was quick to send her well-wishes to her TV husband, commenting with three smiling face with hearts emojis. Andrea Brooks, who has starred alongside McNally since he joined the show in 2019, added a series of pink heart emojis.

McGarry, who joined the series as the beloved Mountie in 2019, found love while appearing on the Hallmark drama. News broke in November 2020 that the Wedding Veil actor was dating When Calls the Heart’s Kayla Wallace.

The duo, who also costarred in 2022’s Feeling Butterflies, have since begun to show off their real-life romance to fans little by little.

“Sunshine of my life, the source of 99% of my laughter: my dearest, Kevin. Happy Birthday to you 💙,” the Snowed in for Christmas actress wrote via Instagram in March 2022, gushing over her man.

Three months later, the lovebirds celebrated their series’ renewal in Italy alongside pals Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum.

“News just reached Italy🇮🇹 Mamma Mia! Here we go again! #Season10,” Wallace captioned a vacation snap with the crew in Venice. “Congrats to my When Calls the Heart family🌹 #hearties.” The three other actors reposted the image and proceeded to toast the show’s success.

Scroll down to see which When Calls the Heart stars are off the market — and who’s still single: