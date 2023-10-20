Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace captured more than just the audience’s attention when they joined When Calls the Heart in 2019 — they also caught each other’s hearts.

The actors began working together during season 6 of the Hallmark Channel series playing Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, respectively. While their characters aren’t romantically involved, McGarry and Wallace sparked a real-life relationship off camera.

McGarry confirmed they were dating via social media in November 2020 and less than two years later, the couple starred in their first rom-com for the network, Feeling Butterflies, which aired in March 2022.

The twosome took the next step in their relationship that December when McGarry asked Wallace to marry him.

Scroll down to see the Hallmark Channel couple’s love story from the beginning: