As always, the holidays are coming early to the Hallmark Channel with an all-star Countdown to Christmas lineup that can’t be missed.

This year’s countdown kicks off Friday, October 20, followed by the premiere of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas on Thursday, October 26. Viewers will be treated to 40 original movies throughout the holiday season, from joyful rom-coms to fan-favorite sequels.

November brings even more excitement with Merry Thanksgiving Weekend from Thursday, November 23, to Sunday, November 26, serving up extra helpings of holiday magic. A double feature of new movies — Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas — rounds out the weekend.

All-new films premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel, with new movies airing every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Scroll down for the complete 2023 lineup:

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

‘Checkin’ It Twice’

Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

Logline: A hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

‘Where Are You, Christmas?’

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, Julie Warner

Logline: When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

‘Under the Christmas Sky’

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Logline: Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. She volunteers at the local planetarium, where she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

‘Christmas by Design’

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

Logline: A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge and decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.

‘Mystic Christmas’

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Logline: Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Connecticut, during the holidays, where she reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop.

‘Joyeux Noel’

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

Logline: When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist.

‘Flipping for Christmas’

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Logline: Realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind.

‘Never Been Chris’d’

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Logline: Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes).

‘The Santa Summit’

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Logline: Three best friends decide to go to the annual Santa Summit together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever.

‘Everything Christmas’

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Logline: Lori Jo’s (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori (Barrell). Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), but a series of events puts a damper on their plans.

‘Christmas Island’

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Logline: When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

‘A Heidelberg Holiday’

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Logline: Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

‘Navigating Christmas’

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Logline: Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner (Huszar).

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Logline: When estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

‘Holiday Hotline’

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Logline: After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” (Matter) who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

‘Catch Me If You Claus’

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Logline: Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa’s son, who is on his first mission.

‘Letters to Santa’

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Logline: When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents (Leclerc, de la Fuente) to reunite.

‘Holiday Road’

Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Logline: When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. (Inspired by true events.)

‘Christmas in Notting Hill’

Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Logline: Famous soccer star Graham Savoy (Moseley) has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Logline: A sequel to 2022’s Haul Out the Holly, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple.

‘Our Christmas Mural’

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Logline: Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Logline: Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife! When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote, he sends her to the Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration.

‘My Norwegian Holiday’

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Logline: JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp

Logline: Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled

years ago.

‘Christmas with a Kiss’ (working title)

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Logline: A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites.

‘Magic in Mistletoe’

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Logline: Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series, but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with.

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Logline: A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

‘Round and Round’

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Logline: Rachel’s (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’ (working title)

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Logline: Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. She is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

‘Sealed with a List’

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Logline: This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase

her dreams.

‘Friends & Family Christmas’

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Logline: Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS

‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town’

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Logline: A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas (Niven) receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

‘My Christmas Guide’

Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Logline: After losing his eyesight, a college professor (Mehl) adopts a seeing eye dog from a guide dog trainer (Marshall).

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’

Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Logline: New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way.

‘A World Record Christmas’

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Logline: Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream.

‘A Season for Family’

Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Logline: Maddy’s (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish: to meet his brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family.

‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Logline: Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army, and stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life-changing reason.

‘To All a Good Night’

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Logline: A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas

celebration.

‘Heaven Down Here’

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Logline: Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Logline: Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe (Ayres).