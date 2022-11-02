It’s beginning to look a lot like Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas! Since some stars have been part of the network’s holiday programming for more than a decade, Us Weekly is rounding up potential sequels for Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Aimee Teegarden and more to revisit.

Both DeLoach and Teegarden told Us that they are down to work with Walker again.

“They’re all so wonderful and special in their own right. The one that I did last year is coming to mind — the one that I did with Andrew Walker. It was really fun. And it was really about this family and found family,” the Friday Night Lights alum exclusively told Us about 2021’s My Christmas Family Tree at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas red carpet event at Radio City Music Hall last month. “I would love to see what they would do with a sequel.”

DeLoach, meanwhile, has a pitch ready to revisit 2016’s A Dream of Christmas, which followed her character, Penny, making a wish to be single again amid a lull in her marriage to Walker’s Stuart.

“I want to do one with them 10 years later — they have three kids. They are in that place in their lives where their kids have taken over everything, they have nothing left to give for themselves. The romance is gone. And then the guy makes the wish,” the actress explained. “So he goes on the journey and has to find his way back to me and my family.”

Walker also named the A Dream of Christmas when asked the same question. “I’m a dad now, it hits differently. I wasn’t a father at that time,” he said, referring to sons Wes and Wolf with wife Cassandra Walker.

The actor and DeLoach have worked together several times over the years, also teaming up for 2017’s The Perfect Catch and 2020’s Sweet Autumn. Most recently, they debuted Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate in April. When asked whether the mystery films could become a franchise, DeLoach gave Us a wink.

For now, however, she’s gearing up for the release of The Gift of Peace with Brennan Elliott.

“It is the most emotional movie I’ve ever done for Hallmark. A love story is not the A-story line. It is about a group of people that are in a grief support group and they’re all dealing with differing levels of grief — some seven years and some weeks,” she explained. “My character is two years into the loss of her husband and grieving him, very stuck — can’t move forward in her work, in life, nothing. And so, a friend encourages her to go to this grief support group. She reluctantly goes and what she finds — which is ironic, but also not because God — what she finds is that by sharing your story, by allowing someone else to help you carry your grief, that’s where the healing is. I lost my dad last year in July, my North Star. And I came into this movie, very stuck, and not really knowing how to move forward. I couldn’t find the joy I couldn’t find happiness. I just felt like I was kind of in quicksand all the time. And this movie, playing this character, sitting around and just sharing stories off screen on screen, I came out of this movie seeing the light at the end, finding the hope, knowing I’m never going to not be in grief, but now I have some people that are going to help me carry this thing. And it was very healing.”

Walker, for his part, can be seen in two new Christmas movies this year — Maple Valley Christmas and Three Wise Men and a Baby. He gushed to Us about the latter.

“This is probably one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. And it just so happens that Paul [Campbell], being a friend, being a guy that I’ve known in the industry and wanted to work with him for so many years [wrote it]. I’m fortunate enough to be a part of the story and Kimberly, his writing partner — really the brains behind the operation here but he’s the looks,” Walker quipped during the joint interview with Campbell. “This is really a special film and we’re excited to see how the fans respond to it.”

Campbell admitted that he, Walker and Tyler Hynes felt “so much pressure” to make a movie for the fans of the trio to enjoy. “Genuinely, [we felt] so much pressure to deliver — I feel like we did. I’m just gonna say it!” the actor and co-writer, declared.

