Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films.

The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network since 2012, found love with Troy in the early 2000s, bonding over their love of the outdoors and a healthy lifestyle.

“In the first week we met (circa 2004!), we discovered each other’s love for nature. It started with a hiking trip in @monttremblant,” the health and wellness guru wrote via Instagram in January 2021, reflecting on her relationship with Walker. “Followed countless small wilderness adventures, and some big, big trips which are always centered around being in nature. … I’m grateful for generous friends with cottages and a couple days in nature with you (and our littles).”

The Canada natives’ romance has led them to a life in Los Angeles, two children and successful business called Little West. Through it all, the twosome have remained adamant that their 2012 elopement was the right choice.

“Best decision I ever made was to marry you @awalkk35 💛💫,” Troy wrote via social media in June 2017, sharing a snap from their wedding day. “Thank you for loving me unconditionally, keeping me on my toes and never letting me live with mediocre.”

The 27-Hour Day star, for his part, gushed over his wife on Valentine’s Day in February 2021, thanking her for a lifetime of memories. “17 years. Two kids later. I still feel like I met you last week,” Walker wrote at the time. “❤️#happyvalentinesday #crushing.”

One year later, Troy gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s day-to-day, revealing what it took to get their family of four into their dream L.A. pad.

“Not many if you know this, but @awalkk35 lived in a small 2 bedroom apartment for 10 years before moving into our house. For years, we could barely afford rent because we constantly put everything we had into keeping @littlewest alive,” she explained via Instagram in May 2022, noting that they now have a beautiful view of the city from their pool-filled backyard.

The Little West blogger continued: “We were married while living there, we started our business there, West was born there, we said goodbye to our first dog there, and we built lifelong friendships there. It was the perfect most humbling place for us at that time in our lives.”

Troy added that she and Walker “always said that [they] could live in a box and still be happy,” which she believes is still true, but their sunny California home has made her realize just how lucky they are to have one another.

“I suppose that’s why I cry daily with gratitude for how full my heart feels realizing that this is our reality,” the mother of two concluded. “We have believed, challenged and stretch ourselves, and while we’ll never stop doing that, today I’m taking a moment to be proud of the journey that’s brought us to this.”

Scroll down to relive Walker’s sweetest moments with his wife: