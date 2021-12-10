Hallmark Channel Stars’ Kids: See Their Family Photos Over the Years

Happy at home! Candace Cameron Bure, Alexa PenaVega and more Hallmark Channel stars don’t just have kids in TV movies — they have families of their own at home.

The Full House alum, for her part, married Valeri Bure in June 1996, and they became parents two years later when their daughter, Natasha, arrived. The duo went on to welcome sons Lev and Maksim in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

The actress’ eldest child is following in her Hollywood footsteps, starring in TV movies like Home Sweet Home in 2020 and Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff in 2021. Candace praised her daughter that same year, telling Heavy that Natasha is “making her way” in the industry.

“She’s been out there auditioning, being a working actor just as everyone else is,” the Fuller House alum gushed in September 2021. “She’s been doing films … so I’m super proud and excited for her. … She’s made a consorted effort to make sure that she does this on her own. She gets everything because she works hard not because she’s riding on my coattails in any way, which is really why she doesn’t want to work with me.”

The Los Angeles native noted at the time that her daughter “doesn’t want to be in a Hallmark movie” as her costar, explaining, “That’s not to say she doesn’t want to do a Hallmark movie, but she wants to do it on her own. I’m very glad she’s out there doing her own thing, and I will happily promote all of her Lifetime movies, even though it’s the competing network. I’m her mother first so I will always be promoting them. If Hallmark doesn’t snatch her up for a Christmas movie, it’s Hallmark’s loss!”

As for PenaVega, the Ms. Matched star has younger children with her husband, Carlos PenaVega. She and the Big Time Rush member wed in January 2014 in Mexico and are the parents of sons Ocean and Kingston, as well as daughter Rio.

While the little ones don’t act yet, the Florida native did have a career at their age. “It did not feel like work,” the Taking a Shot at Love star gushed to Fox News in June 2018 of filming 2001’s Spy Kids. “We were like little kids playing dress up every day. We shot in this abandoned airport hangar in the middle of Austin, Texas, right next to this huge field. So whenever we weren’t working, or in the school trailer, we were out in the field. We would catch caterpillars. We were really adventurous kids, and my sisters were there the whole time. My whole entire family was in Austin while we were filming.”

The Ruby & the Rockits alum added that she and her adult costars enjoyed playing football together and going fishing.

