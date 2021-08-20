Strong genes! Candace Cameron Bure acknowledged that while her daughter, Natasha, looks like her “sister,” she acts like more like her dad, Valeri Bure.

“I love when people think that we look alike,” the Fuller House alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder. “I think my daughter is stunning, and I just love spending time with her.”

The actress and the 23-year-old made headlines on Sunday, August 15, when Candace wished Natasha a happy birthday via Instagram. The mother-daughter pair wore matching denim jumpsuits in the social media upload, and many of the Full House alum’s followers called them “twins.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author, however, told Us that Natasha “looks a lot more like” her husband, 47.

“I think we do look more like sisters than twinning, but she definitely has the personality of [Valeri] more than me,” Candace explained, noting that sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, act “much more” like her.

The mother of three is currently an empty nester, telling Us she’s grateful that Natasha, especially, “still enjoys being with mom and dad.” Candace gushed, “That is the great thing about Natasha. … She’s still up for doing me a favor. Like when I asked her if she could be my model, she was like, ‘Of course I will.’”

While the Dancing With the Stars alum and Natasha don’t share clothes, Natasha does give Candace “really great tips on styling.”

The former View cohost loved having a “full house” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, exclusively telling Us at the time that having Natasha, Lev and Maksim at home was “the biggest blessing.”

Candace explained in April 2020: “Our conversations have been incredible. They’ve been great. We’ve been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games and we’re in sunny California. We have a pool and we’ve been enjoying that too because the weather’s been nice. It’s just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating.”

The family time did come to an end eventually — but the Dancing Through Life author hopes that her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries never do.

“I hope we do many, many more of these movies,” she gushed to Us of the franchise. “But even if we don’t make more movies, I think Aurora is going to still be solving crimes in her little fantasy world.”

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder airs on Hallmark Movies + Mysteries Sunday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon