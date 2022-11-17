Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down.
The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than 20 movies for the company, including holiday hits and seasonal classics.
The Montreal native has been acting since the early ‘90s, and his status as a Hallmark Channel leading man has only furthered his career. In fact, Walker’s seniority on the network has allowed him to not only chose his projects but continue to grow his company, Little West, at the same time.
“I do get a script and I get to read through it, and say, ‘Hey, do you want to take this one? Do you want to wait for the next one?’” Walker told Lolly Christmas in November 2019, noting his family and “responsibilities” in California play a part in his decisions. “I have a small business in L.A. that my wife and I started years ago — a juice company — so I have to take all of that into consideration.”
The Bottled With Love star noted that sometimes he picks and chooses based on location or script, while other roles make the cut thanks to the ensemble cast.
“Nine and half times out of 10, I usually take the project no matter what because, it’s great — Hallmark has a ‘No a–hole’ policy so, usually I’m working with really great people,” Walker explained. “People that reciprocate the same kind of set mentality but, all in all, I do get to pick and choose — and it’s really great that I’m able to do that right now in my career.”
Walker’s Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery costar Nikki DeLoach certainly fits that bill, as the two actors have a history of working together for Hallmark Channel. The duo previously starred in 2016’s A Dream of Christmas, 2017’s The Perfect Catch and 2020’s Sweet Autumn.
“We spent lunches together. We spent in between shooting together, all the time,” Walker told Southern Living in November of the shooting process. “We chose to really work the details.”
The actor also teased the men’s camaraderie on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the goofy set. “Heard you needed a little Christmas, right this very minute. Me & my boys are on it 😉,” Walker captioned a September Instagram video of the trio wearing elf costumes while walking out of their trailer to Poison’s song “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”
Three Wise Men and a Baby airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to learn more about Walker:
Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark Media
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down.
The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than 20 movies for the company, including holiday hits and seasonal classics.
The Montreal native has been acting since the early ‘90s, and his status as a Hallmark Channel leading man has only furthered his career. In fact, Walker’s seniority on the network has allowed him to not only chose his projects but continue to grow his company, Little West, at the same time.
“I do get a script and I get to read through it, and say, ‘Hey, do you want to take this one? Do you want to wait for the next one?’” Walker told Lolly Christmas in November 2019, noting his family and “responsibilities” in California play a part in his decisions. “I have a small business in L.A. that my wife and I started years ago — a juice company — so I have to take all of that into consideration.”
The Bottled With Love star noted that sometimes he picks and chooses based on location or script, while other roles make the cut thanks to the ensemble cast.
“Nine and half times out of 10, I usually take the project no matter what because, it’s great — Hallmark has a ‘No a–hole’ policy so, usually I’m working with really great people,” Walker explained. “People that reciprocate the same kind of set mentality but, all in all, I do get to pick and choose — and it’s really great that I’m able to do that right now in my career.”
Walker’s Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery costar Nikki DeLoach certainly fits that bill, as the two actors have a history of working together for Hallmark Channel. The duo previously starred in 2016’s A Dream of Christmas, 2017’s The Perfect Catch and 2020’s Sweet Autumn.
[jwplayer wMdRuQfE-zhNYySv2]
“Can you believe we’re shooting another movie together?” Walker joked during a “Curious Questions” video interview for the network in April ahead of its 2022 premiere.
DeLoach, meanwhile, gushed about her longtime friend, explaining that she is a fan of “how smart he is.” She added: “He knows a lot about a lot of things.”
The Maple Valley Christmas actor’s real-life friendships are also featured in 2022’s “Countdown to Christmas” filmThree Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres on Saturday, November 19. The movie features Walker as eldest child Luke and fan favorites Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell as his brothers Taylor and Stephan, respectively.
“We spent lunches together. We spent in between shooting together, all the time,” Walker told Southern Living in November of the shooting process. “We chose to really work the details.”
The actor also teased the men’s camaraderie on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the goofy set. “Heard you needed a little Christmas, right this very minute. Me & my boys are on it 😉,” Walker captioned a September Instagram video of the trio wearing elf costumes while walking out of their trailer to Poison’s song “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”
Three Wise Men and a Baby airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to learn more about Walker:
Credit: Courtesy of AW Walker/Instagram
1. Is He Married?
The Los Angeles resident eloped in June 2012 with his longtime love, Cassandra Troy. “Best decision I ever made was to marry you @awalkk35 💛💫,” Troy wrote via Instagram on their five-year anniversary in June 2017. “Thank you for loving me unconditionally, keeping me on my toes and never letting me live with mediocre.”
Credit: Courtesy of AW Walker/Instagram
2. How Many Kids Does He Have?
The Canada native shares sons West, born in July 2015, and Wolf, born in December 2019, with his wife.
Credit: Courtesy of AW Walker/Instagram
3. How Close Is He With Costar Tyler Hynes?
Walker has been friends with fellow Hallmark star Hynes for years. The duo had cameos in each other’s 2021 holiday films for the network before joining forces for Three Wise Men and a Baby.
Hynes popped up as a waiter in Walker’s My Christmas Family Tree, which followed a girl name Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) after she learns about her birth father from a DNA test before Christmas. In the film, she falls for Kris (Walker), who is a family friend of her biological dad.
Walker was featured as a restaurant patron in Hynes’ An Unexpected Christmas, which also starred Bethany Joy Lenz. In the movie, Jamie (Hynes) begs Emily (Lenz) to pretend to still be his girlfriend while they’re at his parents’ home during the holidays.
Credit: Courtesy of AW Walker/Instagram
4. Does He Have Any Other Businesses?
The Love on Ice star cofounded Little West Cold Pressed Juice with wife Troy in 2013. The couple used the money they were saving for their wedding to open a small juice shop in Los Angeles called Clover Juice. In 2018, they rebranded to Little West and now sell the nutrient-rich juices online, in their L.A. shop and in select relators.
Credit: Abc/Viacom/Kobal/Shutterstock
5. Where Have You Seen Him Before?
Walker played Cole Harper on Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 2002 to 2003. Cole was one of Sabrina’s (Melissa Joan Hart) coworkers at Scorch magazine during season 7. He later starred on Against the Wall as John Brody before focusing solely on film roles.
Credit: Courtesy of AW Walker/Instagram
6. Who Are Some of His Famous Friends?
The Perfect Catch actor has known former Revenge costars — and real-life couple Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman — for more than a decade. In fact, Walker’s wife was one of VanCamp’s bridesmaids in 2018 when she married Bowman. The two couples have vacationed together over the years and have been staples on each other’s social media pages since 2012.