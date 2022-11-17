Holiday hunk! Tyler Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2018 — and with more than 10 films on the network under his belt, he’s only getting started.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Tyler Hynes? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Holiday hunk! Tyler Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2018 — and with more than 10 films on the network under his belt, he’s only getting started.
The 36-year-old actor made his Hallmark debut as a businessman named Zac, who gets roped into participating in a bachelor auction, in Falling for You. However, Hynes’ career in front of the camera started decades before that movie came out.
His first big screen credit came in 1998 with Little Men. The same year, he appeared in Home Team. Hynes went on to find success as a TV actor with roles on Amazon, Valemont, Saving Hope, UnREAL and Letterkenny.
Over the years, the Canadian filmmaker has managed to find his way back to the Hallmark Channel. He starred in his first holiday movie for the network in 2018’s It’s Christmas, Eve and has never looked back.
Hynes’ spring 2022 film, Always Amore — which premiered in April on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel — marked his 12th leading role for the network. During the movie, he’s honored the service industry and highlighted the art of Italian cooking alongside Autumn Reeser.
“To everyone in the hospitality industry who’s done their best to keep their doors open these past few years, successfully or not, this one’s for you,” the star wrote via Instagram in February after the movie was announced. “When your doors are open, we’ll be there🙏🏻. Ciao, Bella ;).”
The Winter in Vail star described his costar as “very, very talented” and “sweet and lovely” during a March episode of the “Dear Hallmark” podcast but noted that Reeser’s focus on set couldn’t help him avoid getting hurt while filming.
“The last injury I had was on this movie though and it was a doozy,” Hynes told Remark the Show in March. “I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days.”
The Flip That Romance actor clarified that he didn’t get hurt while filming a scene, but rather while he was by himself on location. “I’ve had some spills in my time, this one really rocked my noodle and I was out of it. … I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hands,” he recalled. “And I was concussed and very much out of it.”
Hynes’ on-set mishap was just one of his wild stories of working with Hallmark. When he teamed up with longtime friends Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell for 2022’s Three Wise Men and a Baby, he recalled even more movie shenanigans.
“The environment that we had on set because we all know each other because we’re so comfortable — we’re such fans of each other as artists and as human beings — it makes the efficiency and the collaboration of these moments for these characters that much more enjoyable and I think that much more fruitful,” Hynes told Southern Living in November. “A lot of gems came out of the fact that we all just care about each other and really want to do this.”
The Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas actor, who plays brother Taylor in the Wise Men film, joked with his costars during a November Hallmark Q&A on Facebook Live about why he regretted squatting while holding the baby on camera.
“I couldn’t walk straight for a few days after that. You don’t realize the toll it takes on a fragile human being, like myself, to do that many squats in a row,” Hynes said, to which Walker, 43, replied, “Old, jello legs walking down the stairs! … Here comes Gumby!”
Three Wise Men and a Baby airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
1. Where Did Tyler Get His Start?
The Canada native began acting at the age of 8 with a three-day run of A Christmas Carol, according to his website. He followed up the musical by starring in Cross Canada Tour’s rock opera Tommy where he played 10-year-old Tommy. His first feature film role came in 1998 when he portrayed Demi Brooke in Little Men.
2. How Many Pets Does He Have?
Hynes’ No. 1 pup, a Pomeranian named Rusty James, is a staple on his social media pages.
3. How Close Is Tyler With Costar Andrew Walker?
The actors have been friends for years and frequently pop up on each other’s Instagram accounts. “It was always us… @erinkrakow,” Walker wrote via social media in August 2021, referencing his partner in crime Hynes and their other Hallmark Channel bestie Erin Krakow. “Just sitting here enjoying #the27hourday with @tyler_hynes my one and only viewing partner. @hallmarkchannel.”
The men surprised viewers in 2021 when they made brief cameos in each other’ Hallmark holiday movies. Hynes played a waiter in My Christmas Family Tree, which starred Walker as Kris. Meanwhile, Walker was featured as a restaurant patron in An Unexpected Christmas where Hynes portrayed Jamie, a man afraid to tell his parents that he was no longer dating Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz).
4. What Vehicle Does He Drive?
Hynes is an avid motorcycle rider. He can often be seen cruising around on his black Harley Davidson while on the road. In 2019, his pal Joshua Shultz shared a video of the 19-2 alum taking his bike out to the desert for a joy ride.
5. Has Tyler Worked Behind the Camera?
The Roadhouse Romance actor is a writer, editor, producer and director. He produced and directed his first short film, Doug, in 2010. Two years later, Hynes wrote, produced and directed the short Firefly. He has since worked on multiple music videos, including Shaun Frank and Oliver Heldens’ video for “Shades of Grey” in 2015. Four years later, the actor again joined forces with Frank to direct, produce and edit Delaney Jane’s “Throwback” video.
6. How Often Does He Travel?
When Hynes isn’t working, he spends his time jetting off to exotic locations, including Greece, Brazil, the beaches of California and New York City.