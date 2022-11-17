Holiday hunk! Tyler Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2018 — and with more than 10 films on the network under his belt, he’s only getting started.

The 36-year-old actor made his Hallmark debut as a businessman named Zac, who gets roped into participating in a bachelor auction, in Falling for You. However, Hynes’ career in front of the camera started decades before that movie came out.

His first big screen credit came in 1998 with Little Men. The same year, he appeared in Home Team. Hynes went on to find success as a TV actor with roles on Amazon, Valemont, Saving Hope, UnREAL and Letterkenny.

Over the years, the Canadian filmmaker has managed to find his way back to the Hallmark Channel. He starred in his first holiday movie for the network in 2018’s It’s Christmas, Eve and has never looked back.

Hynes’ spring 2022 film, Always Amore — which premiered in April on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel — marked his 12th leading role for the network. During the movie, he’s honored the service industry and highlighted the art of Italian cooking alongside Autumn Reeser.

“To everyone in the hospitality industry who’s done their best to keep their doors open these past few years, successfully or not, this one’s for you,” the star wrote via Instagram in February after the movie was announced. “When your doors are open, we’ll be there🙏🏻. Ciao, Bella ;).”

The Winter in Vail star described his costar as “very, very talented” and “sweet and lovely” during a March episode of the “Dear Hallmark” podcast but noted that Reeser’s focus on set couldn’t help him avoid getting hurt while filming.

“The last injury I had was on this movie though and it was a doozy,” Hynes told Remark the Show in March. “I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days.”

The Flip That Romance actor clarified that he didn’t get hurt while filming a scene, but rather while he was by himself on location. “I’ve had some spills in my time, this one really rocked my noodle and I was out of it. … I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hands,” he recalled. “And I was concussed and very much out of it.”

Hynes’ on-set mishap was just one of his wild stories of working with Hallmark. When he teamed up with longtime friends Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell for 2022’s Three Wise Men and a Baby, he recalled even more movie shenanigans.

“The environment that we had on set because we all know each other because we’re so comfortable — we’re such fans of each other as artists and as human beings — it makes the efficiency and the collaboration of these moments for these characters that much more enjoyable and I think that much more fruitful,” Hynes told Southern Living in November. “A lot of gems came out of the fact that we all just care about each other and really want to do this.”

The Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas actor, who plays brother Taylor in the Wise Men film, joked with his costars during a November Hallmark Q&A on Facebook Live about why he regretted squatting while holding the baby on camera.

“I couldn’t walk straight for a few days after that. You don’t realize the toll it takes on a fragile human being, like myself, to do that many squats in a row,” Hynes said, to which Walker, 43, replied, “Old, jello legs walking down the stairs! … Here comes Gumby!”

Three Wise Men and a Baby airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Hynes: