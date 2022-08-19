All-in on Hallmark! Paul Campbell got “hooked” on the Hallmark Channel after starring in 2013’s Window Wonderland — and he is still one of the most recognized actors for the network nearly a decade later.

The 43-year-old actor broke into Hollywood in 2002 after dipping his toe into the entertainment industry a few years after college. More than 10 years later, he made his Hallmark debut, which he followed up with back-to-back hits in 2015: Surprised by Love and Once Upon a Holiday.

“That was a good run. Three for three there,” Campbell told My Devotional Thoughts in July 2018. “Once I got a sense of what Hallmark was all about, I was hooked. I wanted to do more and more and more.”

The Spun Out alum found even more success with the network, starring in eight more films between 2016 and 2021, partly because he bought into the feel-good vibes the company brings to each project.

“Hallmark Channel is the perfect place for me to be working right now. I love working for them, and they’ve always been really good to me,” the Wedding Every Weekend actor told the outlet. “I really like the content, and now that I have a family, it’s a nice sort of pleasant content where I don’t have to worry about racy, questionable stuff. It’s definitely the direction that I feel I’m headed.”

The Santa Stakeout star revealed that he would “always jump at the chance” to work on a Hallmark film. “With Hallmark, they realize the value of bringing people back time and again because the audience falls in love with those people,” he added. “Hallmark is a well-run, good company to work for.”

For his newest network film, Dating the Delaneys, Campbell reunited with longtime friend and Last Bridesmaid costar Rachel Boston.

Dating the Delaneys follows Maggie Delaney (Boston) as she dives back into the world of dating with help from her pal Michael (Campbell), a single father. As she navigates the ups and downs of parenthood and finding new love, Maggie’s mom, Barb (Karen Kruper), and daughter Emma (Zoë Christie) also try their hand at discovering their own romances.

The Battlestar Galactica alum teased the project via Instagram in July, calling the film, “A really charming @hallmarkchannel movie with more dad jokes than you can shake a stick at.”

One month later, Campbell shared a poster for the upcoming movie, which showed him embracing Boston as she held his gaze. “Watch @rachelboston and I hold each other’s necks in the delightful Fall Into Love movie ‘Dating The Delaney’s,’” he joked via social media on August 15.

The Stop the Wedding actress responded, “Double neck hold for the win!!!🥇🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

Dating the Delaneys premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Campbell: