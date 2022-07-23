Blast from the past! The Hallmark Channel is home to heartwarming stories and holiday hits — but do you remember all of the network’s biggest stars over the years?

A-listers including Mandy Moore, Meghan Markle and the late Luke Perry have been part of the Crown Media Family network. Christopher Lloyd, Chad Michael Murray and Carrie Fisher are also among the list of celebs who’ve made cameos on the long-running channel.

In 2013, Moore starred alongside Mary-Louise Parker and Andy Garcia in the tear-jerking film Christmas in Conway, which had an effect on the A Walk to Remember actress.

“I love that this story is watching the journey of this couple and this sort of everlasting love. To me, being such a romantic, the ultimate gesture of what Duncan (Garcia) does for Suzy (Parker),” Moore teased during an on-set interview in October 2013. “You can’t help but fall in love with that gesture.”

In the movie, Duncan builds a Ferris wheel in his backyard to give his wife, Suzy, one last magical Christmas before she dies. During the film, Duncan buts heads with nurse Natalie (Moore), who has been hired to make Suzy’s final months more bearable.

“I’m such a romantic and I’m such a sap and I’m so sensitive and I will cry at the drop of the hat. And having to play the role of a nurse, obviously, it’s her job to keep it together,” the Tangled star explained. “In scenes with Andy … it’s been hard, because I’m usually the one who’s like, ‘OK, this is when I’m going to cry.’ And I don’t even think about it. It’s really moving and it’s really beautiful.”

Perry, for his part, appeared in a series of Westerns for Hallmark before starring in a romantic film. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reunited with his former costar Jason Priestley for 2011’s Good Night for Justice, which was one of three cowboy movies in which he portrayed John Goodnight.

“Jason Priestley is the director of this movie because I trust him. We’ve been looking for an opportunity to do something together,” Perry said during an on-set interview in January 2011. “It’s kind of the closest I can come to directing it without directing it. I have such a good shorthand with J and I trust that the choices he is going to make are appropriate.”

The former Riverdale star, who died in March 2019 at age 52, added: “We haven’t always agreed on everything, it’s just not the nature of it. It never has been. Jason and I have always gotten along really well but we don’t always agree. You agree to disagree and you’re professional and you move on from it. He’s very talented. I like to work with him.”

Priestley, for his part, gushed over working with Perry once again, saying, “He and I worked together for so long. I’ve already directed him for so long in so many episodes of our show. Luke and I have such a great shorthand already.”

The Private Eyes alum continued: “I really only have to say very little to him. His preparation and his readiness to perform all day, every day, because he’s in almost every scene of this movie, has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Scroll down to see what stars you may have forgotten were in Hallmark movies over the years: