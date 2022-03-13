Meet the Pooches! A Complete Guide to Hallmark Stars' Dogs

Hallmark has gone to the dogs! Many of the network’s beloved actors and actresses are also fervent animal lovers and devoted puppy parents.

“He’s just all cuddles with our family. He’s the best,” Candace Cameron Bure gushed over her Rottweiler, Boris, during a July 2018 interview with Today. “Boris makes my life better because he just loves me. He loves me on my good days and on my bad days and he doesn’t care what I look like or even if I smell somedays. Boris just loves and that’s why he completes me.”

The Fuller House alum, who has adopted five Rottweilers with husband Valeri Bure over the years, enjoys cuddling up to her large pooch, whom she affectionately nicknamed “my beast.”

Cameron Bure has long been an animal lover after working with many dogs, chimpanzees and reptiles throughout her tenure as D.J. Tanner on Full House.

“I mean, there’s nothing like getting a new little puppy that literally looks like a fuzzy bear,” the California native told Today. “It’s so cute! … I got my first dog at 18 because my brother and my mom and one of my sisters [are] allergic to fur in general so we didn’t have pets when I was young and I really wanted them. So, ever since I was 18, I mean, that was it.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star is not the only Hallmark personality to adopt a four-legged companion. Tyler Hynes is the proud dog dad of pups Hudson, Timbit and Rusty James. Rusty was the latest canine to join the brood after Hynes adopted him amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s a pandemic puppy. Purebred pandemic puppy,” Hynes told Southern Living in February 2021. “[Adopting a dog is] something I wanted to do for a while and I just never had the time to sort of focus on it and do it right, and the opportunity hadn’t presented itself. My family had always adopted a lot of puppies [and] dogs, so I started looking into that and when I finally had time to do it, it was during the pandemic. And yeah, I finally was able to give the right amount of time and focus and investment I wanted to give, bringing a new dog home.”

Jesse Metcalfe, for his part, frequently shares puppy pics via his social media, posing with his rescue dog, Mr. Bojangles. (Metcalfe shares the dog with his girlfriend, Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.)

“I’m Bowie, and I love my daddy @realjessemetcalfe 💙,” a post on the canine’s official Instagram page read in April 2021, accompanying a photo of the John Tucker Must Die actor holding his dog.

