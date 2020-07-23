Cute enough to eat! While some stars stick to traditional names for their pets, like Buddy or Buster, others have been inspired to name their four-legged friends after some of their favorite foods.

For example, when Ana de Armas got a new puppy in July 2020, she named her adorable new pet Salsa. “Welcome to the family Salsa 🌸💕,” the Knives Out star captioned a series of photos of herself and her new pal. The pup boasts a mixture of brown, black and white fur and has a spotted pink and black nose.

In one photo, de Armas, who also has a pooch named Elvis, relaxed on a lounge chair with Salsa by her side. In another, the Cuban-born actress sat on the grass while Salsa rested in her lap.

The Blade Runner 2049 star, who has been dating Ben Affleck since March 2020, is often spotted going on joint dog walks with the Gone Girl actor and his canine companions, Hutch and Martha Stewart.

When Kim Kardashian got two new Pomeranian puppies in September 2019, she automatically knew that the newest members of her family would be named after foods, though she did ask her social media followers to help narrow down the list of possible monikers. “Meet our new babies! We just need names!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos of herself cradling the dogs. “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi.”

According to the KKW Beauty founder, her eldest daughter was eager to stick with the Japanese food theme. “She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce,” Kardashian added. “Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!”

However, the reality star has never actually revealed which monikers the family finally settled on for their pint-sized pets.

Like Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham went with a food theme when they named each of their three dogs. The latest addition, Sage, was a Christmas gift for the twosome’s three children in December 2019, and joined a motley crew that already included dogs Fig and Olive.

“Little Sage being welcomed to the family this Christmas morning,” the soccer star gushed on his Instagram Stories at the time, as daughter Harper gave the puppy a kiss.

Scroll down for more celebrities who were inspired by food when it came time to name their pets!