



Celebrity pet status! Stars are just like Us — they name their pets after big celebrities too.

Whether it is a dog named after a home makeover mogul, or a cat named after a major TV character, celebrities love paying tribute to other stars with their furry friends’ monikers.

Jennifer Garner has named her animals after both real-life celebrities and movie icons over the years. The 13 Going on 30 star calls her golden retriever Martha Stewart, because when Garner, 47, was a young actress she would “have auditions in the morning [and] I would come back and make myself lunch and watch her first cooking show.”

The Peppermint actress explained during an April appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that she only uses the dog’s full name when the pup is in trouble. “She knew that if I called her Martha Stewart, she’d better get off the couch,” she said. “It depended [on] if she was being good.”

The Alias alum also had a chicken named Regina George in honor of the leader of the Plastics in Mean Girls.

Taylor Swift has two cats named after fictional TV characters, and in real life, the singer is friends with both actresses who play them. She has a kitty named Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and another named Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Her third kitten, who she got in April, is named after a movie character, Benjamin Button.

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale opted for a famous musician when naming her maltipoo. She named him Elvis, after Elvis Presley. The sweet pup made his Instagram debut on his own social media page in April 2016.

50 Cent, on the other hand, named his dog after Oprah Winfrey, but he spelled it Oprah Winfree. “I love her. I love you,” the rapper told Winfrey during an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012. He also has a cat named Gayle in honor of the A Wrinkle in Time actress’ best friend Gayle King. “I was just looking for real cute names for pets,” he said at the time.

Reese Witherspoon has a history of naming her dogs after famous folks. She had an English bulldog named Frank Sinatra, after the “Come Fly With Me” crooner, and a French bulldog named Coco Chanel. Her current pups include Hank Williams, a chocolate lab named after the country singer, and two bulldogs, Pepper and Lou.

Jessica Alba previously had two dogs named after big stars. She had a pug named Sid for Sid Vicious and an American bulldog named Bowie for David Bowie.

The Little Market cofounder Lauren Conrad has a few dogs in her life, but her 2012 addition is named after a famous writer. Fitz, which is short for Fitzgerald, was named after F. Scott Fitzgerald, the author of The Great Gatsby, Conrad’s “favorite book,” according to a blog post she shared after adopting the dog from a Los Angeles kill shelter.

In 2010, George Clooney adopted his cocker spaniel and named him Einstein for the scientist Albert Einstein.

