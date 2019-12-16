



A very bulldog Christmas! Reese Witherspoon and her dog Pepper have all the bulldog-themed gifts you need this holiday.

“You guys know I love bulldogs. I’m kind of obsessed with bulldogs,” Witherspoon, 43, said in an Instagram Story on Sunday, December 15, alongside her Frenchie Pepper.

The Morning Show actress and her pup shared their top picks for any and all bulldog-specific presents in a series of video clips, including a Chrissy Teigen bulldog cookie jar available at Target that is “a Pepper-approved product.”

“Pepper would like to share with you some of her favorite holiday bulldog products,” the Big Little Lies star said on Monday. “She’s not sponsored but she’s available for sponsorship.”

She continued: “Oprah [Winfrey] has her favorite things and Ellen [DeGeneres] has her favorite things, so I think we should do Pepper’s favorite things!”

Some of the other top choices from Witherspoon and Pepper were a Draper James tote that features an illustration of Pepper. The duo also picked a Bulldog etched glass and ice mold set from Williams-Sonoma in addition to a piggy bank that you paint yourself.

The Hello Sunshine founder has two bulldogs, Pepper and Lou, who she got in June — after she lost her German shepherd in April — and has been spotlighting on her social media accounts for months. Witherspoon also has a brown Labrador named Hank who gets some facetime online as well.

“Pupdate: Today, Lou ate my favorite sneaker 👟… but just the left one. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #LouTheBulldog,” Witherspoon captioned a photo of her newest family member in July.

In addition to her dogs at home, Witherspoon has been linked to a famous on-screen canine, thanks to her work on Legally Blonde.

Mindy Kaling channeled the actress’ character, Elle Woods, and her dog, Bruiser Woods, on Instagram in December.

“Am I doing this right?” Kaling, 40, asked her friend on Instagram at the time. In the series of photos, the A Wrinkle in Time star wore a blue robe with smiley-face clouds on it, just like Witherspoon’s character in the 2001 film. She held a stuffed toy dog to represent Bruiser, who is most notably remembered for being a Gemini vegetarian like his mom.

Witherspoon played Elle Woods in both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde. She is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, which will hit theaters in 2020.