A celebrity’s best friend! Few dog breeds are as popular in Hollywood as French bulldogs, which can be found trotting alongside stars including Lady Gaga, Martha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

The “Poker Face” singer is one of the most well-known Frenchie fans in the world and has three pups: Asia, Koji and Gustav. Asia, her eldest dog, was born in January 2014, and has since become her most famous pet thanks to a string of appearances in fashion campaigns and on magazine covers.

When Asia was still a puppy, she posed with Gaga for the September 2014 cover of Harper’s Bazaar. The following year, she became a celebrity spokesdog for Coach, alongside Ariana Grande‘s pup Toulouse (who is not a Frenchie).

“I am so proud of Miss Asia!” the House of Gucci actress said of her stylish pooch in June 2015. “She’s a natural in front of the camera. I really love getting to watch my best friend be a star.”

In February 2021, Gaga’s gets made headlines for a very different reason: two of them were stolen while out with the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer. The dogs were eventually found, but Fischer was shot and critically wounded.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” the Oscar winner wrote via Instagram after the attack. “You’re forever a hero.”

After the dognapping, tons of celebrity canine lovers chimed in to offer their support to Gaga, Fischer and the pups. Stewart, who is a pet parent to the French bulldogs Crème Brûlée and Bête Noire, was one of the first stars to make a statement.

“Creme brûlée and Bete Noire are very very unhappy as am I about the dog napping of Gaga’s Frenchies and the shooting of the dog walker,” the DIY expert wrote via Instagram at the time. “We send our best wishes and hope that the dogs are found and the walker recovers swiftly.”

Stewart also keeps cats, peafowl and chow chows at her farm in Bedford, New York, but the Frenchies are particularly beloved by her fans — and their owner.

“They love being in the kitchen with me, especially when I’m cooking and baking — they’re always ready for whatever ‘falls their way,'” the New Jersey native wrote of her pups in October 2020. “They love joining me on tours of the farm when I visit the other animals and check on all the gardens. And they love to stop and play in the soft grass of the enclosed pool area.”

