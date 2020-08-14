Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our grandmas. Let’s just get that out there in the open right now. But we also have one major problem with our grandmas. They’re really hard to shop for! The modern clothing and accessories we love probably don’t mesh with their vintage style, for one. Secondly, they’ve sort of seen and been gifted it all, so we have to be creative and careful. Third, our gift needs to be thoughtful to show her how much we care!

Whether it’s personalized or meaningful in another way, our grandma deserves a gift that she’ll actually love and cherish. Or maybe we’re even gifting to our own mothers who are about to become grandmas, or simply a friend who is expecting a grandchild. No matter the specifics, the goal remains the same: to find a gift worth giving. It’s tough, but that’s why we rounded up some ideas for you!

Best thoughtful gift idea for Grandma: UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw

A blanket isn’t some crazy unique idea, but that’s exactly why it’s perfect for Grandma. There’s nothing not to love, and the fact that you bought her a super high-quality one from UGG won’t go unnoticed. It’s velvety on one side and has heavenly sherpa on the other, and it even comes in multiple colors so you can match Grandma’s decor!

Get the UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw for just $98 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Best personalized gift idea for Grandma: Paravel See-All Vanity Case

Grandmas tend to know all of the best secrets when it comes to skincare and makeup, so pay her back for all of the tips she’s given you by getting her a personalized vanity case with her initials on them (or any other three letters if there’s something more special to your relationship). You could even add a hand-painted emoji instead!

Get the See-All Vanity Case starting at just $95 at Paravel with free shipping!

Best gift idea for grandmas-to-be: KULCBD Muscle & Joint Body Cream

If there’s a new baby on the way and Grandma is going to be helping out, a CBD cream is a great gift idea to help her out with any potential aches or pains. You know she won’t be able to stop picking up and holding your adorable new addition to the family, so she’ll appreciate this. Plus, there’s a good chance she’s never tried a CBD product before!

Get the Muscle & Joint Body Cream (originally $95) for just $75 at KULCBD!

Best photo gift idea for Grandma: GRC 10.1-inch IPS Screen Digital Photo Frame

Photos in frames are always nice gifts for grandparents, but Grandma will be so impressed and excited when she realizes this one is digital and can be used in slideshow mode. You can load up the photos for her and have them ready to go. It’s super easy to use too and even comes with a remote. Shoppers say this is perfect for grandparents who aren’t super well-versed in modern tech!

Get the GRC 10.1-inch IPS Screen Digital Photo Frame (originally $70) for just $63 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best gift idea under $30 for Grandma: W&P Porter Ceramic To-Go Mug

This dishwasher-safe travel mug looks so lovely, and it’s even better when you realize it’s made with BPA-free plastic and has silicone around the base to keep it from sliding around, as well as to give Grandma a better grip. It’s for hot or cold beverages, so whether she loves her tea or maybe some seltzer, she’ll love this!

Get the W&P Porter Ceramic To-Go Mug for just $25 at goop!

Best gift idea under $20 for Grandma: Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil

With ingredients like calendula flower extract and ylang-ylang oil, you can bet that this oil smells absolutely divine. It’s an amazing alternative to body lotion. It feels more luxurious and may be more effective, sinking into the skin. It’s clean, making it free of sulfates, parabens and more skincare no-nos, and it’s even cruelty-free!

Get the Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil for just $15 at Dermstore with free shipping!

Best gift idea under $10 for Grandma: Kangeroo Paw Notebook

Pretty much every grandma loves to write things down, whether she’s jotting down shopping lists, to-do lists, notes to self, or simply just thoughts and ideas. This notebook is so, so pretty, there’s no way that Nana (or Granny, or Yaya, or whatever name you call her) won’t love it!

Get the Kangeroo Paw Notebook (originally $10) for just $8 at Anthropologie!

