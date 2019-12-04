



What, like it’s hard? Mindy Kaling channeled her inner Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) from Legally Blonde, complete with her own Bruiser Woods sidekick!

“Am I doing this right?” Kaling, 40, asked her friend Witherspoon, 43, on Instagram on Tuesday, December 3.

The comedian wore a blue robe with smiley-face clouds on it in the first photo, a la Witherspoon in the 2001 film, and held a stuffed animal dog to represent Elle’s BFF Bruiser — they are both Gemini vegetarians.

The second picture showed The Office alum laying on her bed (with pink pillows to match) in her robe, holding her toy dog and talking on a pink cell phone. The recreated look perfectly matched Witherspoon’s Elle, who holds a fluffy pink phone while lying on her bed at Harvard in the movie.

The blonde actress, who revealed last month that she kept 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, commented on the series of photos on Tuesday writing, “Nailed it!” after Kaling tagged her in the post.

The Draper James owner played Elle in two Legally Blonde films and costarred in A Wrinkle in Time with Kaling. The two have had a playful friendship for years, part of which is due to Kaling’s invention of Wreath Witherspoon, which is a Christmas ornament with Witherspoon’s face all over it that first debuted on The Mindy Project in 2014.

In January 2015, following her Oscar nomination for Wild, the Big Little Lies actress shared a picture of a new Wreath Witherspoon she was gifted by Kaling. This one had Oscar statues and a picture of the blonde star throughout.

“I mean…C’mon! Best gift ever!” Witherspoon captioned a photo of the gift at the time. “Thanks @mindykaling for my #WreathWitherspoon #Oscar edition. #YesItsOnMyFrontDoor.”

The two actresses reunited on screen for Witherspoon’s new series, The Morning Show, where Kaling played a character named Audra in three episodes. In addition to the Apple TV show, the mother of three has been busy on many projects, including Legally Blonde 3, which she confirmed was happening in June 2018.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her in a pink, sparkly bikini floating in a pool. The film is set to hit theaters on May 8, 2020.