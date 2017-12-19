‘Tis the season! Reese Witherspoon has her pal Mindy Kaling to thank for a hysterical holiday tradition that makes its way back to social media each year.

“Wreath Witherspoon” was initially introduced to the world in a 2014 Christmas episode of The Mindy Project where Kaling’s character decked the halls with a festive garland dedicated to the Oscar winner. Each year, Witherspoon welcomes the hilarious craze with open arms and fans spend quality time crafting their own versions of the wreath.

On Monday, December 18, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share some of this year’s best fandom crafts — and thank her friend who inspired it all. “Y’all are hysterical keeping #WreathWitherspoon going! 😂Which one is your favorite?!” the Big Little Lies actress, 41, captioned the post. “3 years later and still holding strong, @MindyKaling! 😉.”

It’s not just around the holiday that the two friends embrace “Wreath Witherspoon.” In 2015, the Office alum, 38, gifted Witherspoon — who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Wild that year — a pink and purple wreath, which was also adorned with a pic of her on the red carpet alongside gold Oscar statues.

Witherspoon wasted no time sharing a snap of the gift as she placed directly on her front door. “I mean…C’mon! Best gift ever!” she captioned the Instagram pic at the time. “Thanks @mindykaling for my #WreathWitherspoon #Oscar edition. #YesItsOnMyFrontDoor.”

Kaling and Witherspoon will star alongside each other in the much-anticipated 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!