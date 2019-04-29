Reese Witherspoon Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Sweet Dog’ Nash

All dogs go to heaven. Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her pup, Nash, after his heartbreaking death.

The Big Little Lies actress, 43, posted a picture of the late German Shepherd on Instagram on Sunday, April 28, and wrote, “Rest In Peace, Our Sweet dog, Nash 😥🙏🏻Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven.”

Witherspoon’s eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, also felt the pain of the loss. “Sweet nashy,” the college student, 19, commented along with a red heart emoji.

Several of the Oscar winner’s fellow Hollywood stars also chimed in to send their condolences. Jennifer Garner wrote, “Oh man. I’m sorry,” while Michelle Pfeiffer added, “So so sorry.” Singer Brandi Carlile, for her part, noted, “This is the absolute worst. 💔 I’m so sorry.”

Lola Flanery, who acted alongside the Draper James cofounder in the 2017 film Home Again, sent “lots of love” to her former costar. Flanery, 13, added, “I’m so sorry.” Isla Fisher, Courteney Cox and Molly Sims also expressed their sympathy.

The Legally Blonde star, who also has a French bulldog named Pepper and a Labrador Retriever named Hank, often posts photos of her furry friends on social media. In March, she uploaded a snapshot that showed Pepper sitting near her as she held a glass of white wine. “Friends don’t let friends drink alone. Right, Pepper??” Witherspoon captioned the sweet pic. “#WineWednesday #sheprefersred #frenchielove.”

Weeks prior, the New Orleans native celebrated Love Your Pet Day on social media. She shared a sweet image of her three pooches on Instagram and gushed, “So glad I get to come home to these faces every single day! 🐶❤️ #LoveYourPetDay #pepper #nash #hank.”

Witherspoon’s bountiful brood is completed by 15-year-old son Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with the Shooter actor, 44, and 6-year-old son Tennessee Toth, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth.

