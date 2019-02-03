Everyone’s on board! Luke Wilson admitted that he’s up for returning to the Legally Blonde franchise along with Reese Witherspoon.

Though the 47-year-old actor, who played Witherspoon’s love interest, Emmett, in the first and second films, claimed that he doesn’t “know anything” about the third, he is down to reprise his role.

“There was one [movie], which did really well, and then the second one … didn’t quite do as well,” Wilson said in a live interview on SiriusXM’s The Michael Yo Show at the Georgia World Congress Center leading up to Super Bowl in Atlanta. “But, I mean, Reese is so funny that … I’d go back. … I’d go back in a second and do it.”

Holland Taylor, who played Professor Stromwell in the 2001 original, also expressed her desire to return for the comedy.

“If they don’t have that character back as a Supreme Court justice or an even more elevated professor or as part of the government, they’re crazy,” Taylor, 76, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 25th ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in October.

Witherspoon, 42, confirmed the trilogy in a video posted in June 2018. “It’s true … #LegallyBlonde3,” the Oscar winner captioned an Instagram of herself lounging in a pool while wearing Elle Woods’ signature pink bikini.

The Big Little Lies actress has kept relatively mum on all things Legally Blonde-related since the announcement, but she did give Ariana Grande her seal of approval for the singer’s portrayal of Elle Woods in her “Thank U, Next” music video.

“Love this,” the Draper James founder said after she shared a clip from the video on her Instagram Story in November, which showed the pop star, 25, doing the iconic “bend and snap” sequence from the original film along with Witherspoon’s former costar Jennifer Coolidge.

The Whiskey in a Teacup author also posted comparison shots of herself and Grande both in character. “Thank u, next,” she wrote alongside a clapping and heart emoji.

Legally Blonde 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

