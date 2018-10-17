Holland Taylor Wants to Reprise Her Role in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Elle Woods more than proved she’s the girl Professor Stromwell thought she was. Now the educator’s portrayer, Holland Taylor, hopes to catch up with Reese Witherspoon’s character in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3.

“If they don’t have that character back as a Supreme Court justice or an even more elevated professor or as part of the government, they’re crazy,” Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively at the 25th ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein, in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 15.

The 75-year-old actress’ Professor Stromwell was at first tough on Harvard Law student Elle in the 2001 movie, but she later encouraged her to stay in school after a sexual harassment incident with another professor, played by Victor Garber.

Taylor elaborated to Us about the significance of her role. “That’s the kind of professor we all wished we had. Somebody who was really hard on us and pushed us and had expectations of us and who would give us the nod when we did well,” she explained. “I’ve had teachers like that and I tried to play a teacher like that. … It was a wonderful character, so I do hope they have the character back. If they have the character back, I would recommend they use me.”

The Two and a Half Men alum still tunes in to the classic chick flick, too: “When I see it comes up on Netflix or HBO or whatever, I always watch it.”

Taylor wants to reconnect with the film’s leading lady should she be asked to return to the franchise. “I’ve seen Reese maybe three times in all these years, but I hope to see her soon,” she said. “I mean, I see her at the award shows, but to really talk to … We saw each other at a political event and we talked there. She’s great. She’s having a wonderful career. She’s a great girl.”

Witherspoon confirmed the threequel with a video of herself floating in a pool in June. “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” the Oscar winner, 42, wrote on Instagram.

Taylor is not the only Legally Blonde star who has expressed interest in reprising their role. Matt Davis, who played Elle’s ex-boyfriend Warner in the first film, told Us in July that he’s open to the idea. “I think anything’s possible,” the 40-year-old Legacies star said at the time. “I’ve always told people that without Warner, there’s no Elle Woods. Warner compels Elle to go to Harvard. Think about that. Without Warner, there’s no Legally Blonde!”

Legally Blonde 3 will be in theaters on February 14, 2020.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

