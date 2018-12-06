Gone to the dogs! Rover.com released its annual list of the top male and female dog names for 2018, and the monikers of some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers made the list.

Bella Hadid, Bella Thorne, model Stella Maxwell and Lucy Hale, for instance, all share their names with plenty of pups, as their titles topped the list for female dogs in 2018.

When it comes to male dogs, celeb names like Charlie (Sheen) and Jack (Nicholson) were among the top 10.

The first name of Alicia Silverstone’s 7-year-old son with ex Christopher Jarecki, Bear, was a top 10 contender for male pups, and Luna — the name of Chrissy Teigen’s 2-year-old daughter with John Legend — came in at No. 3 for female dogs.

The pet sitter and dog walker service analyzed the names given to more than one million pooches to arrive at their findings. Their results revealed that 36 percent of pups had human names, a fact that makes sense when you consider that 94 percent of dog owners also consider their canines to be actual members of their families.

Other celeb names that garnered interest for pet names included Cardi, which jumped in popularity by a whopping 1,250 percent, Freddie Mercury (up 67 percent), Gambino (up 190 percent), Milo and Leo.

Also sparking serious naming inspiration were films such as Thor and Wonder Woman, shows like Westworld, and, of course, the royal family, which increased in popularity by 11 percent: Sophie, George, Prince, Charlotte and Harry were all top royal dog names.

As for Duchess Meghan? Her name was up 133 percent from 2017, with Harry jumping by 129 percent.

See the top 10 names for each sex below, and check out the list in full on Rover.com.

Top Male Dog Names

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Buddy

5. Jack

6. Rocky

7. Duke

8. Bear

9. Tucker

10. Oliver

Top 10 Female Dog Names

1. Bella

2. Lucy

3. Luna

4. Daisy

5. Lola

6. Sadie

7. Molly

8. Bailey

9. Maggie

10. Stella

