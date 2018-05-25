Making it official. Alicia Silverstone filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Chris Jarecki, three months after the pair announced their split, Us Weekly confirms.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” the 41-year-old Clueless star’s publicist told E! News in a statement in February. “They have a son together who they will continue to coparent.”

However, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Silverstone listed their date of separation as March 15, 2016. The duo, who wed in 2005, welcomed son Bear Blu in 2011. The American Women star requested both joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

While Silverstone and the S.T.U.N. frontman kept their relationship private even before they called it quits, the actress has shared a few photos of Bear on social media. Most recently, Silverstone documented her February vacation to Hawaii with her son.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud. Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.”

The Blast was the first to report the news of Silverstone’s filing.

