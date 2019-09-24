Kim Kardashian’s new dogs are naturals in front of the camera — just like their mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 24, to share two adorable photos of her new Pomeranian puppies posing in a tea kettle and a basket. One picture showed the black and white pups sitting side by side in a straw basket as they rested their paws over the rim, while the other featured the white dog solo in a tea kettle as she craned her head to the side to avoid the pot’s handle.

The KKW Beauty founder announced on Friday, September 20, that her family had two new pets: one female Pomeranian puppy with white fur and one male pup with black fur. She revealed the news with an Instagram photo of her and the furry friends, which she had yet to name at the time.

In her caption, the reality star explained that her eldest daughter, North, 6, wanted the puppies’ names to match the moniker of the family’s other Pomeranian, Sushi.

“Meet our new babies!” the E! personality wrote. “We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!”

Fan recommendations ran the gamut from “Yin and Yang” to “Salt and Pepper” in honor of the canines’ fur colors.

Along with the three dogs, the KKW Fragrance CEO and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to four children: daughters North and Chicago, 19 months, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 4 months.

The Kardashian-West family haven’t always had the best luck with pets. On season 16 of KUWTK, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian bought North a hamster named Blacktail.

“I needed this day to be memorable, so I had to buy her something,” the Good American founder, 35, said in the episode. “Money cannot buy love, but sometimes it can buy excitement and joy.”

Though well-intentioned, Kim wasn’t amused by her sister purchasing a hamster for her daughter without her permission.

“Khloé knows how I feel about pets. I just don’t have time for it,” the makeup mogul said later in the episode. “I can’t take care of a pet, I can’t even take care of a fish and she just doesn’t get it, because her daughter isn’t old enough. It just really sucks.”

After the hamster died later in the season, Kim scolded Khloé for putting her in a difficult position with North.

“It’s the first time [North has] really, really loved an animal more than her dog. She’s still into it, and I don’t know what to do,” Kim told Khloé. “It’s just this kind of s–t I can’t deal with. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again, I literally hate you.”

Scroll through for more photos of Kim’s new puppies.