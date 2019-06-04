There’s one member of the Kardashian family who viewers won’t be keeping up with on KUWTK this season. In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the reality show, Kim Kardashian’s assistant Michael makes a heartbreaking discovery about North West’s newest pet.

“Kim. The hamster hasn’t been moving,” Michael told the KKW Beauty founder, 38, as she was talking to sister Khloé Kardashian on the phone. “So, you might want to go look at it.”

“It’s dead?” Kim asked in the clip as she gets up to go look at the animal. “I don’t have time for a dead hamster. Maybe he’s sleeping.” As the Selfish author approached the cage, Khloé, 34, got inquisitive on speaker phone.

Kim gasped loudly as she opened the princess castle cage and discovered that the hamster has died before revisiting her anger toward Auntie KoKo, who was the one who purchased the pet for the 5-year-old. “It’s just sitting in here dead,” Kim said to which the Good American founder asked if North had seen it yet.

“No, she’s at school,” Kim replied. “I don’t know how I’m going to say, ‘By the way, your hamster died. [This] is like the first time she’s, like, really, really, really loved an animal more than her dog. She’s still into it. And I don’t know what to do. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again. I literally hate you.”

Khloé and North’s pet store shenanigans played out on an episode of the hit E! reality series last month, which showed a not-so-happy Kim reacting to the hamster purchase. “This [sic] North and Khloe is not cool,” Kim tweeted on May 26. “I can’t believe Khloe let North talk her into getting a hamster.”

Kim shares North with husband Kanye West. The twosome are also parents of Saint, 3, Chicago, 16 months, and newborn son, Psalm. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, for her part, is mom of 13-month-old daughter, True, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

