



A growing family! Kim Kardashian welcomed two new bundles of join into her family! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she has adopted two new dogs.

Kardashian, 38, introduced fans to her new pups via social media on Friday, September 20. With her announcement, she included shots of the fluffy Pomeranian pets as she held them close.

She additionally revealed that for the time being, the furry friends are nameless.

“Meet our new babies! We just need names,” the reality star wrote. “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce.”

On Twitter, Kardashian asked for fans to help them select the perfect name for their pups, writing: “We already have Sushi and for sure we like the name Saké. So should we name the other one Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce (Soy for short).”

She also noted that she was open to “new names” beyond the ones they’re currently deciding on.

Before welcoming two new pups into their home, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are also the parents of four children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 4 months.

The Kardashian-West family hasn’t always had it smooth sailing in the pets department. During Keeping Up With Kardashians’ 16th season, Khloé Kardashian bought a hamster — named Blacktail — during a solo outing with Kim’s eldest daughter, North.

“I needed this day to be memorable, so I had to buy her something,” Khloé, 35, said at the time while in a confessional interview. “Money cannot buy love, but sometimes it can buy excitement and joy.”

Though the Good American designer’s purchase of the hamster was well-intentioned, Kim was far from amused.

“Khloé knows how I feel about pets. I just don’t have time for it,” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “I can’t take care of a pet, I can’t even take care of a fish and she just doesn’t get it, because her daughter isn’t old enough. It just really sucks.”

The hamster died later in the season, and Kim explained to the Revenge Body host that she wasn’t sure of how she should break the news to North. “It’s the first time [North has] really, really loved an animal more than her dog,” she said.

“She’s still into it, and I don’t know what to do,” Kim continued. “It’s just this kind of s–t I can’t deal with. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again, I literally hate you.”

