



Kim Kardashian is keeping busy — and that’s a crude understatement. Her new Skims shapewear collection just launched and now she’s introducing an unexpected new product into her KKW Fragrance collection: candles.

Kendall Jenner Hilariously Trolls Khloe Kardashian for Saying They Look ‘Exactly’ Alike With Blonde Hair

Well, to be clear, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is actually just coming out with one candle — for now — inspired by one of the beauty guru’s favorite scents in her line, Crystal Gardenia. The top-rated fragrance is reminiscent of flowers like lilies and tuberose, with hints of lemon and pear.

“I always have so many candles around my home and having a scent that illuminates the room makes me feel so good,” Kim wrote on an Instagram post teasing the new home must-have. “You guys are going to love this candle!”

As for the looks of the candle, it’s as minimalist as could be. It’s housed in a clear glass with KKW Beauty written on the front in white font. The candle itself is a creamy-white color and it will arrive at your home housed inside of a sleek gray box.

Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Got in Trouble’ With Kanye West for Letting North Wear Lipstick: ‘No More Makeup’

Fans are ecstatic about the new launch, taking to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts. “OMG KIMMMMM STOPPPPPP! AT THIS POINT MY BANK ACCOUNT BELONGS TO THE BOTH OF US😭😭 SOOOO excited for this tho! Hit me with some BERGAMOT vibes baby.” And one concerned follower questioned Kim’s busy business-oriented lifestyle, writing, “Do you sleep Kimberly???”

The KKW Fragrance candle will cost $25, but there’s also a bundle option that includes both the candle and the beloved fragrance — in case you really want to live and breathe the floral scent. The bundle costs $75, which saves you $10, if you were to buy both separately.

Not a Drill: Kendall Jenner Dyes Her Hair Blonde During London Fashion Week, Looks Like a Total Smokeshow

Mark your calendars! The candle officially launches on September 27 at kkwfragrance.com. If you’re not going to get it for yourself, consider scooping it up for a Kardashian-loving friend — that is, before it sells out.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!