



Taking after her big sis? Kendall Jenner shut down look-alike comparisons made by her big sister Khloé Kardashian after she debuted her new blonde hair.

Jenner, 23, flaunted her bold new look when she hit the runway for Burberry’s London Fashion Week show on Monday, September 16. “Finale at @burberry,” she captioned a clip showing her strutting down the catwalk. “A beautiful show @riccardotisci17 🖤.”

Though the Victoria’s Secret model proved that she can pull off blonde hair with ease, the Good American cofounder is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister have rocked lightened locks for years. However, one fan asked Kardashian directly about her thoughts on Jenner’s hairdo.

“@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t,” a fan tweeted on Monday, sharing two side-by-side pics of the supermodel’s bleached hairstyle.

The Revenge Body host, meanwhile, noted the similarities between her and her younger sibling in her response. “She’s so perfect either way,” Kardashian, 35, replied. “I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters.”

When Jenner caught wind of Kardashian’s comment, she jokingly trolled her half-sister for comparing their looks. “You wish bitch,” she hit back on Tuesday, September 17.

Despite the shade Jenner threw Kardashian’s way, the Kendall and Kylie designer replied to a fan who asked how she felt about her “first big change” with her hair. “So scary! But fun for a little,” the model wrote. “Gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes.”

Burberry’s London Fashion Week show wasn’t the first time Jenner experimented with highlighted hair. For Balmain’s fall/winter show in 2016, she sported a blonde wig.

Jenner also isn’t the only one in her family to explore whether blondes have more fun. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have swapped their signature brown locks for blonde, but the pair both tried out a bold platinum shade.

Kris Jenner, for her part, also tested out a chic lighter look in 2017.

Though Khloé’s hair is naturally lighter than her sisters’ darker shade, she admitted to swapping up her hair color to blend in with her family of brunettes when they started shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

“I am naturally dirty blonde, and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming,” she revealed in NewBeauty magazine’s winter-spring 2016 issue. “And I was kind of identified with always being dark like my sisters were.”

