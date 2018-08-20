Kim Kardashian has a doppelganger — and it’s her sister Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the reality clan, who recently turned 21, dyed her naturally raven-hued strands platinum in advance of her Barbie-themed bash, added extensions into the mix and wore the mega-long strands with wet-look waves in NYC on Sunday, August 19.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

This look, of course, was originally made popular when older sister and fellow beauty magnate Kim went icy platinum around this time last year. Flash forward to present day and Kylie is back in the public eye, her hair is b-l-o-n-d-e and she’s taking a page out of her sister’s book by wearing the ultra-lengthy style tossed to the side with so much texture that her hair looks perfectly damp and wavy. You know, like the kind of waves you dream of getting from actually going to the beach.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

But the rest of her look was pure Kylie (as opposed to Kim). Yes, both of the beauty mavens favor a skin-tight bodycon minidress to flaunt their infamous, er, assets, but while Kim reaches for latex and PVC minis and clear Yeezy heels, not to mention her penchant for neon hues, Kylie’s look was more classically girlie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder picked a red and black printed spaghetti strap mini that hugged her post-baby curves to perfection. The new mom also added a Swarovski crystal satchel and crystal-encrusted black ankle wrap pumps to finish the look.

The lesson here: if you’re going to cop your older sister’s hairstyle, make sure your outfit is entirely your own. Lest you want to dredge up all of those bitter memories of the years of stealing her clothes…

Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Caleb Followill: See Her Baby Bump

Can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner’s high-octane style? Check out how her look has changed since giving birth to baby Stormi in February 2018 here!

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!