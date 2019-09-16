



In today’s unexpected beauty news, Kendall Jenner might have just dyed her hair blonde and the news is quickly taking over the Internet.

Kendall casually posted the new hair color on her Instagram Story on Monday, September 16. The rich, honey-blonde hair color is strikingly beautiful and so, so different from her natural dark brown locks. In fact, it’s such a major change, that we had a hard time believing it! Just last week, the model was spotted attending New York Fashion Week events sporting her signature dark hair color.

But after the Instagram Story discovery, we stumbled upon even more evidence. The supermodel modeled on the runway at the spring 2020 Burberry show just hours after she posted the IG Story. In the runway photo, her hair is parted straight down the middle to reveal her natural dark brown roots peeking through the top of her hair. She styled her hair behind her ears for the catwalk, confidently showing off the new ‘do.

What’s extra-confusing about the major hair change is that it happens to fall during London Fashion Week. Fashion lovers with an eye on the catwalk know that wigs are no secret to the runway — they’re even fairly common! But you’d have to work some serious magic to make Kendall’s hair look that realistic. And, according to her Story, her hair was blonde on the way over to the venue. Typically a wig created for a specific show would be put on backstage.

Perhaps Kendall has taken inspiration from Kim and Khloe, who have also gone blonde in the past year. But then there’s Kylie who loves a fabulous wig moment! If, by some sort of sorcery this look was a wig, it wouldn’t be Kendall’s first time doing so. She also wore one for that much-talked-about Pepsi commercial and on the runway for the fall 2016 Balmain show in Paris.

So did Kendall’s hairstylist manage to pull off an insanely convincing wig? Or did she really decide to go blonde like the fam? We can only wait and see!

