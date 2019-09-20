



“My babies,” the KKW Beauty creator, 38, captioned an Instagram video featuring North and younger siblings Saint, 3, and Chicago, 20 months.

After Kardashian’s son said, “Hello, poopy,” and demonstrated “how much” he loves her, Kardashian asked North the same question. Instead of answering, she simply said, “Kapiche,” grinning for the camera with a gap in her smile.

The little one and her younger brother didn’t always get along, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that they haven’t been fighting since their 4-month-old brother, Psalm, arrived in May.

“Since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great. I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.”

The Selfish author added, “Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention. I would do even numbers, so I could go [for] two more [kids], but I won’t. I think … [I’d] go crazy.”

Even though there is peace at home, the E! personality is the first to admit that her four children with West, 42, have entirely different personalities. She referred to North as the rapper’s “twin” in her September Vogue Arabia cover story because she’s “creative and expressive.”

As for Saint, Kardashian thinks that the toddler is more like her. The Skims creator went on to explain, “Chi[cago], it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!