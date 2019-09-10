



The Kardashian-West household has a new family dynamic! Kim Kardashian admitted that her kids have been getting along better since Psalm’s May birth.

“My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, September 9. “I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.”

The reality star added, “I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.”

The E! personality, who shares North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 4 months, with Kanye West, think that four children “is the perfect, magic number” for her and the rapper, 42.

“Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention,” the KKW Beauty creator explained. “I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won’t. I think … [I’d] go crazy.”

Last month, the makeup mogul opened up about Psalm’s personality. “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby,” she captioned a mother-son Instagram upload at the time. “Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?”

As for her eldest, the Selfish author told West in her September Vogue Arabia cover story that North is his “twin” because she’s so “creative and expressive,” while Saint has more of her personality. The California native added, “Chi[cago], it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too.”

