Everybody has at least one food they just can’t live without, and celebrities are no exception! Since several stars have been vocal about the foods that they can’t stand, it’s no surprise that many are equally eager (if not more so) to talk about the meals, snacks and sweets they love.

Take Jennifer Aniston, for example. While the Morning Show star maintains a slim figure, she’s not one to let a crunchy nacho go to waste. In fact, when the Friends alum was asked by Self in March 2014 to name a food she would eat even if it had fallen on the floor, nachos were her top choice.

Additionally, because Aniston is a notoriously good cook, she also let it slip that she typically makes her own nachos using tortilla pieces and some coconut oil.

The Murder Mystery star doubled down on her love of chips during a January 2016 interview with Bon Appétit. When asked to name a food she’s “powerless” around, Aniston answered: “Tortilla chips. Homemade, really good, fluffy-crispy tortilla chips.”

She added: “I love Mexican food in general.”

Another celebrity who can’t get enough Mexican cuisine is Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed via an impromptu Twitter question-and-answer session in February 2020 that the food is “so good.”

Like Aniston, Kardashian loves to snack on guacamole and chips, which she can easily eat on the plant-based diet she follows whenever she is at home.

Another plant-based meal with a Mexican twist that the KKW Beauty founder loves to eat is vegan tacos, which she deemed her “favorite” in a January 2020 Instagram Story.

In fact, Kardashian loves her version of plant-based tacos so much that she shared it with the world via sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh website in February 2020. The recipe, which was created by Kim’s chef Marina Cunningham, includes a ton of spices, which indicates these meatless tacos probably taste just like the real deal.

Instead of meat, Cunningham, who makes these tacos for Kim once a week, noted that the protein she uses is actually Beyond Meat’s plant-based ground “beef.” The vegan protein is then tossed with a myriad of flavorful ingredients including cumin, chili powder and organic ketchup.

Aside from the Beyond Meat filling, the tortillas are packed with vegan cheddar cheese, dairy-free sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and sliced avocado. According to Cunningham, the tacos can also be loaded with white onion, salsa, cilantro and a fresh lime squeeze, though she said Kardashian prefers her meal without those last two toppings.

Scroll down to see more stars’ favorite foods!