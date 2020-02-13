Time to eat like a Kardashian! Kim Kardashian has been following a plant-based diet for nearly a year now, which means she’s slowly built up a roster of her go-to vegan dishes.

One of the 39-year—old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s favorite meatless meals is none other than vegan tacos. The KKW Beauty founder’s chef, Marina Cunningham, shared the recipe in a Thursday, February 13, Poosh post and revealed that the dish is surprisingly easy to make. In fact, it can be whipped up in about 30 minutes by following three simple steps.

Though the ingredient list is a tad long, it includes a ton of spices, which indicates these meatless tacos probably taste just like the real deal. Speaking of meat, Cunningham noted that the protein she uses is actually Beyond Meat’s plant-based ground “beef,” which she tosses with flavorful ingredients including cumin, chili powder and organic ketchup.

The tacos, on the other hand, use Siete brand cassava or almond flour tortillas as a base. The Texas-based company, which makes a host of grain-free products, is already a celeb favorite and also counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Seacrest as fans.

The tortillas are then filled with vegan cheddar cheese, dairy-free sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and sliced avocado. According to Cunningham, the tacos can also be loaded with white onion, salsa, cilantro and a fresh lime squeeze, though she said Kardashian prefers her meal without those last two toppings.

“Chef Marina said she typically makes the vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free tacos for Kim about once a week,” the Poosh post stated.

The last time the Selfish author feasted on these tacos (and documented it) was in January, when she shared a photo of the Mexican meal via her Instagram Stories. “Plant-based tacos are my favorite!!!” she declared at the time. Her plate also included rice, corn and string beans.

The California native shared a few more of her plant-based favorites via a Twitter Q&A earlier this month and deemed sea moss smoothies “really good.” She also stated she loves to chow down on “oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast” and salads or tacos for lunch.

During that Q&A, Kardashian also revealed that her children with husband Kanye West — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 9-month-old Psalm — follow mom’s lead and eat vegan food at home. North, however, is a pescatarian.