Kim-Kardashian-Says-Her-Kids-Don’t-Eat-Meat,-But-North-Is-a-Pescetarian

Following in mom’s footsteps! Kim Kardashian just revealed that her kids North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 8-month-old Psalm — whom she shares with husband Kanye West, stick to a plant-based diet just like their famous mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, dished about her family’s eating habits during an extensive Twitter Q&A with fans on Monday, February 3. When one follower wanted to know if the little ones eat plant-based foods, Kardashian replied: “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.”

Given that the E! personality has been eating plant-based meals while at home for just under a year now, it’s no surprise that her kiddos have followed suit. When one Twitter follower inquired about the specifics of Kardashian’s eating regimen, she replied: “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore.”

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum first shared her decision to cut meat out of her diet (at least part of the time) in April 2019. “I am eating all plant-based when I am home,” she declared via her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a plate of what appeared to be sweet potato hash topped with seasoned avocado slices. The meal also featured a handful of greens and edible flowers.

Since then, the KKW Beauty founder has shared nearly a dozen of her plant-based dishes. In May 2019, for example, Kardashian showed off one of her vegan breakfasts via her Instagram Stories. The colorful spread consisted of a sea moss smoothie, avocado toast, what appeared to be vegetarian sausage and an egg-like side.

In December 2019, the Selfish author proved that there’s more to plant-based eating than breakfast when she took to her Instagram Stories to show off an “all vegan” Mexican-inspired meal. The vibrant plate featured beans, avocado slices, corn, tortilla chip pieces and more.

Most recently, on Super Bowl Sunday 2020 earlier this month, Kardashian watched the game while enjoying a meatless snack — chips and plant-based spinach and artichoke dip.

During Monday’s Twitter Q&A, the California native shared a few more of her plant-based favorites. She told one follower that sea moss smoothies are “really good” and gave another a rundown of what her meals consist of on a plant-based day. “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch!” she replied. “Salads are good too!”