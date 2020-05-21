Could we be anymore excited about this impending release? Friends: The Official Cookbook is officially slated to go on sale this fall!

While there have been numerous unofficial cookbooks tied to the hit NBC sitcom in the past, this tome is the first one that has gotten the blessing from Warner Brothers. A description for the upcoming work went live on Amazon on Wednesday, May 20, and it unsurprisingly became the site’s No. 1 new release within just a few hours.

“Gather your friends and prepare to say ‘How you doin’?’ to more than fifty recipes inspired by the beloved hit sitcom,” the blurb reads. “Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels.”

The book will include all types of dishes, such as appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts, and each chapter will boast “iconic treats” from the Friends universe. Devoted fans will be happy to know that Monica’s Friendsgiving feast, Rachel’s trifle, just for Joey fries, Chandler’s milk you can chew, Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies and, of course, the moist maker sandwich all made the cut.

A recipe for Joey’s meatball sub will also be included, though there’s no word on whether or not Rachel and Chandler’s beloved cheesecake nabbed a spot.

The description also noted that the book, which was written by chef Amanda Yee, will contain “beautiful full-color photography” and “act as a “helpful companion for home cooks and a fun homage to the show that’s always been there for you.”

Friends: The Official Cookbook is available for pre-order now, and is slated to be released on September 22, which also happens to be the 26th anniversary of the premiere of the show. It will have more than 90 recipes in all.

News of the cookbook comes over a month after it was announced that production on the highly anticipated Friends reunion special had shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the special was initially slated to debut with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, it is now expected to premiere at a later date.

Variety reported that the cast will return to shoot the reunion on the Warner Bros. Studio lot once the production shutdown ends. “At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman, told the outlet. “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production.”

HBO Max confirmed the reunion in February and said that the whole cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — was on board.